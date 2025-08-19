Definition: Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule. Weighting

The total supply of GEAR is 10B and is a hard cap. Its distribution and schedule have been detailed below and the public document link is attached

A. Community DAO Portion

~58% (~5.8 billion GEAR) DAO Treasury Multisig: 51% direct, managed by DAO. DAO Round Part 1: 2.766%, locked until July 15, 2023 → vested by July 2024 DAO Round Part 2: 1.057%, locked until September 15, 2023 → vested by September 2024 Credit Account Mining: 5% – distributed to ~5,000 participants, no vesting Community Testers: ~1.085%, no vesting Early Discord members: ~0.348%, no vesting Retroactive rewards (2021 testers): ~0.5%, no vesting

B. Initial External Contributors

1.28% (~128 million GEAR) Locked for 12‑month post-launch, vesting over 18 months (completes by June 2024)

C. Early Backers (Pre‑DAO Investors)

9.20% (~920 million GEAR) 12‑month lockup from Dec 2021, vesting over next 12 months (completed Dec 2022)

D. Initial Core Contributors

20% (2 billion GEAR) Locked 12 months from launch, vesting over 18 months (ends by June 2024)

E. Initial Company Wallet

11.52% (~1.152 billion GEAR) Similarly locked 12 months from launch, vested over 18 months (completes by June 2024) Complete details available here, the token now is 100% circulating, though. https://docs.gearbox.finance/gear-token/supply-information Score Received: 2/2