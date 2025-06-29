No tokens were allocated to the Foundation. However, the Foundation’s operational costs, including advisory retainers, service providers, and contributor compensation, are funded through protocol revenue, not token grants. Specifically, 22% of trading fees from gTrade are directed to the DAO Treasury to support protocol operations. Payments may be made in fiat and are governed by the foundation. No additional GNS tokens are issued for these expenses. -Tokenomics Update - Buyback & Distribute: This post introduces Gains Network’s Buyback &Distribute (BB&D) system, a major upgrade to tokenomics that uses protocol trading fees to buy back GNS on the open market. Bought-back tokens are then partially burned to reduce supply, while the remainder is distributed to fund contributors, operations, and governance—aligning protocol growth with GNS value accrual. -GitBook - Revenue Distribution: This page outlines the breakdown of trading fees on gTrade, detailing how revenue is split among different stakeholders in the ecosystem. It explains that 22% of all trading fees are allocated to the governance fund (DAO Treasury) to support operations. In contrast, the remaining funds are distributed across GNS burning, vault incentives, referrals, and trigger keepers, ensuring aligned incentives and sustainable protocol growth. Score Received: 3/3