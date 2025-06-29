Project and Team
Description of Project
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 1: A simple description is provided.
gTrade is a decentralized leveraged trading platform offering crypto, forex, and commodities with up to 500x leverage on crypto, 250x on commodities, and 1000x leverage on forex. It is built on highly capital-efficient synthetic liquidity. Score Received: 1/1
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 2: A simple description is provided.
Gains Network generates revenue from trading fees on gTrade, its decentralized leveraged trading platform. The fees are distributed as follows:
- Governance (DAO): 22% for protocol operations and incentives,
- Vault (Liquidity Providers): 15% for underwriting trades,
- GNS Burn Mechanism: 54% to support token utility,
- Referrals: 5%, and
- Trigger Keepers: 4%. This setup ensures fees are shared across core ecosystem participants. Score Received: 2/2
Equity-Token Relationship
- 0: Rights and value mechanisms are unclear or undisclosed, or there is no distinction between token and equity holders.
- 1.5: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations.
- 3: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations. Team makes specific representations like "We do not plan to return cash flow to equity through including through dividends and share repurchases" or identifies that the Development Entity is not for profit.
Gains Network does not have equity holders. The project is governed by the Gains Network DAO Foundation, a Panama-registered private interest foundation that does not issue shares or distribute dividends.
- All value accrual is centered on the GNS token, which provides:
- Fee sharing for stakers
- Governance rights
- Protocol utility There are no profit-sharing mechanisms for Foundation Council members or any separate equity structure. All value flows are transparently managed through the token and on-chain governance. Score Received: 3/3
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
- 0: No acknowledgment or visibility of advisory payments from Advisory.
- 1.5: Advisory payments are mentioned, but details (amount, recipient, services) are unclear or incomplete.
- 3: All advisory payments to insiders are fully disclosed, including the recipient, scope, and amount.
No tokens were allocated to the Foundation. However, the Foundation’s operational costs, including advisory retainers, service providers, and contributor compensation, are funded through protocol revenue, not token grants. Specifically, 22% of trading fees from gTrade are directed to the DAO Treasury to support protocol operations. Payments may be made in fiat and are governed by the foundation. No additional GNS tokens are issued for these expenses. -Tokenomics Update - Buyback & Distribute: This post introduces Gains Network’s Buyback &Distribute (BB&D) system, a major upgrade to tokenomics that uses protocol trading fees to buy back GNS on the open market. Bought-back tokens are then partially burned to reduce supply, while the remainder is distributed to fund contributors, operations, and governance—aligning protocol growth with GNS value accrual. -GitBook - Revenue Distribution: This page outlines the breakdown of trading fees on gTrade, detailing how revenue is split among different stakeholders in the ecosystem. It explains that 22% of all trading fees are allocated to the governance fund (DAO Treasury) to support operations. In contrast, the remaining funds are distributed across GNS burning, vault incentives, referrals, and trigger keepers, ensuring aligned incentives and sustainable protocol growth. Score Received: 3/3
Known Project Team
- 0: No method to verify or prove the identities of key team members
- 1: A Method to verify or prove the public identities of key team members is provided.
- Seb - Founder (Smart contract dev, Strategy)https://x.com/SebGNS_
- Nathan (Full-stack dev, Management)https://x.com/thebuidler
- Crumbs (Smart contract dev)https://x.com/0xCrumbs
- Atlas (Product Manager)https://x.com/AtlasIsMe
- Dreamersnat (Frontend dev)https://x.com/dreamersnat
- Konrad (Frontend dev)
- Pulkit (Smart contract dev)
- Tony (Frontend dev)
- Sam (Biz Dev, Partnerships)
- Vesnushki (Marketing, Graphics, Creative direction, Community)https://x.com/vesnushkiii
- Rick (Biz Dev, Partnerships)https://x.com/Rex2049_
- Brian (Marketing, Community)https://x.com/Lothaen
- Joseph (Marketing, Project Management)https://x.com/clJoseph_ Score Received: 1/1
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
- 0: None of the three areas are documented.
- 0.5: Not all three areas are documented.
- 1: All three areas are clearly documented.
Governance rights: Protocol Governance and Snapshot Voting Value accrual: How Buyback & Burn (BB&B) Works Dune Dashboard: GNS Burn Implementation: Contract Addresses Score Received: 0.5/1
Initial Allocation
- 0: No initial allocation schedule is provided.
- 1: An initial allocation schedule is provided, but some information is absent.
- 2: A complete initial allocation schedule is provided.
GNS was farmed into existence with no traditional token sale. The initial supply was distributed across two main pools: One pool rewarded LP token staking. The other rewarded ETH staking. There was also a small allocation (approximately 5%) set aside for development or governance purposes, though this requires confirmation. The total token supply is capped, and emissions followed a fair-launch model. More context and details can be found in the original launch post: Gains Farm v2 Ecosystem Launch Score Received: 2/2
Vesting Insider Tokens
- 0: None of the these areas are clearly documented.
- 1: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 2: Most of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
There are no current post-TGE insider token allocations or token-based compensation plans in place for team members, advisors, or Foundation employees. All GNS tokens were initially distributed via a fair farming mechanism, with:
- 90% farmed through staking (ETH or LP tokens)
- 5% allocated to a governance fund
- 5% allocated to a development fund The total farmed supply was 38,892 GFARM2, equivalent to 38.892M GNS. No ongoing insider vesting schedules or token grants exist at this time. In the past, small GNS allocations were distributed to contributors via vesting schedules funded through protocol revenue (i.e., tokens bought back on the open market). While no such programs are currently active, the Foundation reserves the right to implement similar contributor compensation plans in the future, subject to DAO oversight and available revenue. Initial distribution details can be found here: DYOR: Gains. Farm v2 ecosystem Score Received: 3/3
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
- 0: No wallets labeled. No ownership disclosure.
- 1.5: Some wallets are labeled, but the info is partial, unclear, or outdated. Categories may overlap.
- 3: 100% of relevant wallets are labeled and verifiable, with wallet ownership disclosed.
Not applicable - 100% of GNS tokens are already issued. There are no unissued or reserved token allocations held in treasury, foundation, or contributor wallets. Score Received: 3/3
Airdrop Process
- 0: Airdrop process is opaque or arbitrary.
- 1: Some criteria are disclosed, but details are incomplete, unclear, or hard to access. The recipient list may be provided, but not in an auditable format.
- 2: All criteria are fully disclosed, and the recipient list is clear, accessible, and auditable.
Not applicable - Gains Network has never conducted an airdrop. No tokens have been distributed via an airdrop mechanism. Score Received: 2/2
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
- 0: None of these areas are clearly documented.
- 1.5: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
Not applicable - there are no locked tokens earning staking rewards for insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, or Advisors) on Gains Network. Score Received: 3/3
Future Token Issuance
- 0: No public disclosure of token issuance.
- 1: Issuance is announced but lacks detail, is disclosed late, or is not in a permanent, verifiable location.
- 2: All token issuances are disclosed before or at issuance with full details (amount, reason, recipient, context) in an official, permanent public channel.
Not applicable - all future token issuance is transparently handled through the on-chain mint and burn system, as detailed in the official documentation: Mint &Burn System – Gains Docs. No additional token emissions outside this mechanism are plannedor possible without governance. Mint & Burn Mechanism: Within Gains Network’s gToken Vaults (e.g., gDAI vault), token supply is dynamically managed via an on‑chain mint and burn system tied to vault collateralization:
- Over‑collateralized Vaults (>100%): A portion of trading losses is used to buy back GNS OTC at a 1‑hour TWAP price and then burned, creating deflationary pressure and limiting supply.
- Under‑collateralized Vaults (<100%): GNS is minted and sold OTC to raise capital for the vault, capped at 0.05% of total supply per day (~18.25% annually), preventing uncontrolled inflation.
- All mint/burn events are triggered only by user interactions with the vault, ensuring decentralization (no fixed schedule or automated bot). Score Received: 2/2
Future & Related Token Launches
- 0: Language around new tokens is vague, non-committal, or missing entirely.
- 1: Plans around additional tokens are defined clearly. The team explains its past reasoning around token transactions and bridges from these transactions to its existing policy.
- 2: The Team represents that it will not launch additional tokens.
The team has publicly stated that GNS is the only token and that there are no plans to launch additional tokens. Gains Network follows a single-token model where GNS captures all value and governance rights within the protocol. Relevant statements have been shared on the official X account: -What is $GNS? -Tokenomics v9.1: ‘Buyback & Distribute’ (BB&D) Upgrade Score Received: 2/2
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Gains Network commits to disclosing any material related party or insider transactions within 30 days. Score Received: 3/3
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- 0: No prior sales are disclosed.
- 1: All prior sales are disclosed, but terms are absent.
- 2: All prior sales are disclosed with terms provided.
Gains Network has not conducted any prior fundraising rounds, OTC token sales, or discounted token allocations to investors or market makers. No tokens have been sold by the team or the Foundation. Score Received: 2/2
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
- 0: No public information on market makers (MM) or centralized exchanges (CEX)
- 1: Some MM or/and CEX details are disclosed, but not all three elements are provided.
- 2: All three key elements are fully disclosed for MM & CEX.
Gains Network has a retainer agreement with Reform DAO, under which Reform provides market-making services for a fee of $4,000 per month. Gains Network DAO Foundation supplies the trading inventory. No token incentives or allocations were granted as part of this agreement. The duration of the agreement is for 1 year and is cancellable by either party. No CEX agreements are made. Score Received: 2/2
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
Dune Dashboard DeFiLlama Quarterly Report: Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Bi-Weekly Updates: *** #40 (July 27,2025) #39 (July 13, 2025) #38 (June 29, 2025) #37 (June 16, 2025) Gains commits to disclosing token holder relations reports every quarter, including updates on key protocol metrics, token supply and allocation changes, and top-line revenue and expenses. These updates are shared through live dashboards, governance discussions, and public posts - we'll work with our accounting partners to share relevant information. Score Received: 3/3
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
- 0: Foundation wallets are not publicly labeled.
- 1: Treasury wallets are tagged, but revenue and expense flows are incomplete or fragmented.
- 2: Wallets that touch any assets and revenue streams are labelled onchain, with clear, traceable expenses. Quarterly reports detailing assets, revenue, and expenses are provided.
Gains Network's assets and working capital are held onchain and publicly labeled. DAO Treasury: https://debank.com/official/Gains_Network Vault Revenue Flows: https://gains.trade/vaults Buybacks & GNS Burn Mechanism: https://gains-network.gitbook.io/docs-home/tokenomics/tokenomics-v9.1-buyback-and-distribute Protocol Fee Distribution: https://gains-network.gitbook.io/docs-home/tokenomics/fees-distribution GNS Token Mint & Burn System: https://gains-network.gitbook.io/docs-home/liquidity-farming-pools/gtoken-vaults While Gains Network does not currently publish formal quarterly financial reports, core protocol revenue and treasury movements are transparently viewable on-chain. Score Received: 1/2
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Gains Network is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.