(a) Problem the project solves

Flash trade offers oracle based, pool-to-peer asset backed perpetual futures at lowest possible fees and highest leverage with guaranteed payoffs and protection against counterparty manipulation across a variety of assets under a single unified decentralized exchange interface.

(b) Operational priorities

The team takes 50% of the revenue the protocol currently generates while having a bootstrapped runway of about $2 million in various assets (like $USDC, $SOL, $BTC, and $ZEC excluding the protocol’s native token $FAF) to support the ongoing and future operations.

(c) High-level project overview

Flash offers various multi-token pools categorized by the index of assets comprising the pool and the perpetual futures markets listed against the pool. These pools are funded by independent liquidity providers to underwrite trades matched against the respective pools in exchange for a fee alongside the underlying realizable profits/losses. Traders can access liquidity from these pools to back margined perpetual positions settled using oracles that fetch prices from aggregated sources guaranteeing the ability to realize PnL with predefined spreads and eliminating the risk of unwanted manipulation.

(d) Primary token functions

The token offers the rights to 50% share of revenue and utility in the form of discounts in trading fees when staked and futarchic governance rights through MetaDAO’s ownership model over the project’s IP, programs and token mint authority.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance control rests entirely with the DAO representing token holders and any future change would require a governance vote.