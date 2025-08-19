CLEAR tokenholders govern the Everclear protocol via the vote-bonding (vbCLEAR) mechanism. By staking CLEAR, they earn yield from protocol fees and direct incentive emissions to specific chains, playing a central role in shaping cross-chain liquidity growth. Value accrues to tokenholders through these governance rights and rewards. The Everclear Foundation is a shareholderless, non-profit foundation incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It holds the IP and core assets of the Everclear protocol and coordinates the DAO’s public governance and treasury processes. The Foundation does not distribute any cash flows or value to private shareholders or individuals. Connext Labs is a for-profit R&D company and a core contributor to Everclear. Labs previously developed the predecessor protocol, Connext Bridge, and transferred its IP and tokens to the Foundation before Everclear’s TGE. Since then, Labs has operated under a market-rate service agreement with the Foundation (validated by an independent appraiser), providing technical services at cost + 8% markup. While Labs holds CLEAR tokens as part of its contributor compensation, no protocol fees, DAO-controlled funds, or treasury cash flows will not accrue to Connext Labs equity holders. Any dividends or profit-sharing by Labs are funded solely from its service revenue and will not intersect with CLEAR tokenholder rights. This structure ensures a clear separation between value accruing to tokenholders (via protocol governance and staking rewards) and value accruing to equity holders of private entities like Labs. Score Received: 3/3