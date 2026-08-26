Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Onchain activity is pseudonymous and trust is illegible: users have no reliable way to know who is credible, and scams, spam, and sybil behavior thrive as a result. Ethos solves this by making trust financially legible. Participants stake value in vouches for people they trust, backed by slashing risk, producing a public credibility score anyone can verify before they interact.
(b) Operational priorities
Ongoing development is funded through a layered structure. Ethos Network, Inc. (the US development company) is paid in fiat under a services agreement with the Ethos Foundation and holds no protocol fee revenue. The Foundation directs long-term protocol support through dedicated allocations: 5% of supply for ecosystem development, 10% for treasury (8% on a 12-month cliff with 24-month linear unlock, 2% available at TGE for liquidity), and 5% for bounties. Proceeds from the token sale are held by Ethos Token Ltd under a board-approved treasury policy, with reserves managed conservatively. Contributor incentives are self-sustaining by design: an 18% rewards pool is emitted by smart contract on a continuous decay model and requires no ongoing revenue source, and all protocol fees are burned rather than collected.
(c) High-level project overview
Ethos is an onchain reputation protocol, live on Base since 2024. Users build credibility through vouches (staked endorsements of other users), reviews, and attestations, which feed a public Ethos score that anyone can check before interacting with a counterparty. Validators attest to humanity with slashable bonds, and reputation markets let participants take positions on profile trustworthiness. The $WHUF token makes this economy native: vouches are staked in $WHUF, every protocol fee is burned, and contributor rewards are emitted by smart contract from a fixed pool. Supply is fixed at 10,000,000 with no minting function.
(d) Primary token functions
The token has five primary functions. (1) Vouching: staking $WHUF in another user's profile as a public, slashable endorsement, the core input to the credibility graph. (2) Protocol fees: actions that write to the reputation graph (reviews, attestations, vouches, verification) carry small fees paid in $WHUF, all of which are burned on receipt. (3) Contributor rewards: 18% of supply is emitted by the EthosRewards contract to active vouchers on a continuous decay schedule. (4) Reputation markets: trust and distrust positions on profiles are denominated in $WHUF. (5) Human verification bonds: validators back humanity attestations with three-year slashable $WHUF deposits. The token does not confer governance rights over a DAO and carries no claim on revenue or dividends.
(e) Control surface reliance
The protocol relies on a limited set of control surfaces. Contract upgrades and critical parameters require a 3-of-5 owner multisig, allocation funds sit in dedicated 3-of-5 Safe multisigs, and the contributor rewards emission rate is Foundation-adjustable within a contract-enforced ceiling. No minting function exists and all protocol fees are burned by contract, so neither supply expansion nor fee capture is possible through any control surface. Token contract control keys are held under multisig and timelock arrangements pursuant to a board-approved treasury and custody policy, with material changes requiring formal director resolutions. There is no current plan to transition to a DAO; any material evolution of the governance or control model would be publicly disclosed in advance.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Trevor Thompson
CEO, Co-Founder
12-year product leader; ex-PM at Atlassian incubator; Director of Product at HCP; first hire at M.io (YC W16); Managing Partner at 0x5f Capital, a liquid crypto trading hedge fund
Benjamin Walther
CTO, Co-Founder
16-year engineer focused on identity, trust, and security systems; two-time founding engineer; first engineering hire at StackRox (acquired by Red Hat); O’Reilly author; previously at FINRA building fraud detection systems
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Dzidzai "Shaun" Musuka
Director
Chief Legal Officer at Steakhouse Financial, a crypto-native financial advisory firm; previously specialized in capital markets and crypto at Latham & Watkins; member of MakerDAO's Strategic Finance Core Unit, contributing to its real-world assets program; former Head of Research at African Crypto Research
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
N/A
No DAO exists
Ethos does not operate a DAO or onchain governance body; protocol stewardship rests with the Ethos Foundation
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO exists. Protocol IP, including codebases and trademarks/brands, is owned by the Ethos Foundation (Cayman Islands), which stewards it for the long-term benefit of the network. The development company (Ethos Network, Inc.) builds under a services agreement with the Foundation. No DAO owns or controls any IP.
(b) Contract/admin powers
There is no DAO or governance executor. Administrative authorities and limits: (1) contract upgrades and critical protocol parameters require a 3-of-5 owner multisig (super-majority of signers); (2) allocation treasuries sit in dedicated 3-of-5 Safe multisigs; (3) the contributor rewards emission rate is adjustable by the Foundation within a contract-enforced ceiling (it can never exceed 100% of the remaining pool per year); (4) token contract control keys are held under multisig and timelock arrangements, and signer or threshold changes require formal director resolutions under board-approved policy. Hard limits no authority can override: no minting function exists, and protocol fees are burned by contract and cannot be redirected.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Staking exists in the form of vouching, but it confers no governance rights. Vouching stakes $WHUF in another user's profile: staked tokens become eligible for contributor rewards, feed the vouched user's credibility score, and, for token sale participants, maintaining vouches is a condition of the contractual price guarantee. Vouched or locked tokens carry no voting or decision rights. Tokenholders cannot decide protocol parameters, treasury allocations, or upgrades; those authorities rest with the multisig arrangements and Foundation described in (b).
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
Tokenholders hold no governance rights. They have no rights over treasury actions, fee-routing (100% of protocol fees are burned by contract and cannot be routed), or protocol-controlled resources, and there is no buyback program. Two presently operative economic arrangements exist: (1) contributor rewards accrue mechanically to actively vouched tokens from the fixed 18% pool emitted by the EthosRewards contract; and (2) token sale participants who maintain qualifying vouches hold a contractual price guarantee against Ethos Token Ltd, as disclosed in the sale terms. Neither arrangement confers any decision-making authority.
(e) Control surface reliance
There is no current plan to transition to a DAO or to materially change the control model. Administrative control is expected to remain with the existing multisig arrangements (3-of-5 for contract upgrades, critical parameters, and allocations) under board-approved treasury and custody policies. Any material evolution of the governance or control model would be publicly disclosed in advance.
(f) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so there is no DAO dissolution authority. The legal entities are companies: the Ethos Foundation (Cayman Islands) and Ethos Token Ltd (BVI) can each be wound up only by board/director resolution in accordance with Cayman and BVI law respectively. The protocol's smart contracts are deployed onchain and their operation does not depend on the continued existence of either entity.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Ethos Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company (registration number 434955). It is memberless with a sole director, holds the protocol IP, and wholly owns Ethos Token Ltd, the BVI company that conducts issuance of the native token at launch.
(b) IP ownership & control
The Foundation owns and controls the protocol IP: the Ethos smart contracts and codebases, and the Ethos trademarks and brand. Development work performed by the DevCo under the master services agreement is owned by or licensed to the Foundation. Its sole mandate is the long-term neutrality and availability of the reputation protocol.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
There is no DAO. The Foundation's current powers: it directs the Ecosystem Development (5%), Bounties (5%), and Treasury (10%) allocations, exercisable only through their dedicated 3-of-5 Safe multisigs; it can adjust the contributor rewards emission-rate parameter within a contract-enforced ceiling (never above 100% of the remaining pool per year); and, through its subsidiary Ethos Token Ltd, it administers the token sale price guarantee program. It cannot mint tokens, cannot collect protocol fees (100% burned by contract), and cannot act on protocol contracts outside the 3-of-5 owner multisig.
(d) Powers over DevCo
The Foundation holds no equity in and has no board representation at the DevCo, which is owned by its stockholders. Its influence is limited to its contractual rights as counterparty under the master services agreement (scope of services, deliverables, and payment). It cannot direct the DevCo's corporate decision-making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation exercises administrative authority only through threshold mechanisms: contract upgrades and critical parameters via the 3-of-5 owner multisig, allocation treasuries via 3-of-5 Safe multisigs, and the contributor rewards emission-rate parameter within a contract-enforced ceiling (never above 100% of the remaining pool per year). Foundation wallet and key actions are additionally governed by its board-approved Treasury, Custody and Key Management Policy, with director resolutions required for reserved changes. There is no governance executor and no unilateral veto; no minting is possible and fees are burned by contract.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation receives no protocol fees or revenue; 100% of fees are burned by contract. Formally adopted mechanisms: (1) genesis allocations under Foundation direction, comprising Ecosystem Development (5%), Bounties (5%), and Treasury (10%, of which 8% is subject to a 12-month cliff then 24-month linear unlock and 2% is available at TGE for liquidity); (2) the contributor rewards pool (18%), emitted programmatically by the EthosRewards contract to active vouchers; and (3) token sale proceeds held by its subsidiary Ethos Token Ltd under a board-approved treasury policy, backing the contractual price guarantee owed to sale participants. No dividends or distributions to equityholders exist; the Foundation is memberless.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Ethos Network, Inc. ("Ethos Labs"), a Delaware corporation (United States), is the primary development company. Note: issuance of the native token at launch is conducted by Ethos Token Ltd, a BVI company wholly owned by the Ethos Foundation, not by the DevCo. The DevCo builds the protocol and front-end under a services agreement and is not the token issuer.
(b) IP ownership & control
The DevCo does not own the protocol IP. Protocol IP, including the smart contracts, codebases, and the Ethos trademarks and brand, is held by the Ethos Foundation. The DevCo develops software under the master services agreement with work product owned by or licensed to the Foundation, and it operates development repositories and a front-end in the ordinary course of that engagement.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
None unilaterally. There is no DAO. The DevCo does not control treasuries, protocol revenue (there is none; fees are burned), token administration, or reward parameters. Its personnel may serve as individual signers on the protocol multisigs, but every action requires the applicable threshold (3-of-5 for upgrades and critical parameters, allocation Safes), and the reward emission parameter is exercisable only by the Foundation within the contract-enforced ceiling.
(d) Powers over Foundation
The DevCo cannot exert direct or indirect control over the Foundation's decision-making. It is a contractual service provider under a master services agreement, holds no board seat, no membership interest (the Foundation is memberless), and no Authorised Signer role over Foundation assets. Its influence is limited to making technical recommendations as the protocol's developer.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The DevCo holds no unilateral contract or admin powers. Pause/upgrade authority over protocol contracts requires the 4-of-7 owner multisig; allocation treasuries require their dedicated 3-of-5 Safe multisigs; there is no governance executor. No single signer, including DevCo personnel, can act alone, and the DevCo is excluded from custody or control of Issuer and Foundation assets under the board-approved treasury policies and the master services agreement.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The DevCo entity receives no protocol-controlled resources: it is compensated in fiat under the master services agreement, there is no protocol revenue (fees are burned), and no treasury assets flow to it. One formally adopted mechanism directs tokens to DevCo contributors as individuals: the team allocation (2,894,000 tokens, 28.94% of supply) is granted to employees and advisors under the DevCo's board-approved 2026 Token Incentive Plan, with four-year service-based vesting and a lockup releasing 25% on September 8, 2027 and the remainder daily through September 8, 2030. No dividends, repurchases, or other distributions to the DevCo have been adopted.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Download the Worksheet, enable macros, complete the Initial Allocation sheet, then use Convert To CSV to export the file for import here. To make edits after importing, update the worksheet, use Convert To CSV again, then re-import the new CSV.
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
WHUF
2026-09-08
Token Sale
Public / Sale
0.2
2000000
0
0
1
1.0
0
1
Yes
Public English auction Sep 1-4 2026 via Sonar; tokens subject to 30-day lock from TGE, unlocking Oct 8 2026
0x88cE3F766d791A0F9e7e4d6101e79869815cC440
WHUF
2026-09-08
XP & Referral Bonus Pool
Community
0.02
200000
0
0
1
1.0
0
1
Yes
Purchase-contingent bonuses for auction participants whose bids clear: 100K XP/validator bonus + 100K referral bonus; unlocks with sale tokens
WHUF
2026-09-08
Early Supporters
Private / VC
0.1106
1106000
0
0
6
0.25
18
1
Yes
72 pre-seed and seed SAFE holders; 6-month cliff unlocks 25%, remaining 75% linear monthly over 18 months; no tokens liquid at TGE
0x41fcF710ebeC93163CE862D40b2Ea57DDe0c76ae
WHUF
2026-09-08
Team
Insiders
0.2894
2894000
0
0
12
0.25
36
1
Yes
Founders, employees, advisors under 2026 Token Incentive Plan; 4-year service vesting; lockup releases 25% on Sep 8 2027 then daily (monthly approximation) through Sep 8 2030
0x0783Ee333a8605aAc39c5f523BB2474B2A1c5525
WHUF
2026-09-08
Ecosystem Development
Ecosystem
0.05
500000
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Deployed at Ethos Foundation discretion; no fixed unlock schedule. Zeros in unlock fields denote discretionary release, not a permanent lock; tokens remain locked until deployed
0xB53422dC4A4B96CC26c15AceCCB03A326Aca8532
WHUF
2026-09-08
Treasury (core)
Treasury
0.08
800000
0
0
12
0
24
1
Conditional
Foundation treasury; 12-month cliff (0% at cliff) then linear monthly over 24 months; sales at Foundation discretion
0x26A866D3d3902b1df131ffc65eA8e8B972D61262
WHUF
2026-09-08
Treasury (liquidity)
Liquidity
0.02
200000
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
Yes
Locked through the 30-day guarantee period like all tokens; available Oct 8 2026 for DEX liquidity and market-maker arrangements. The 100,000 WHUF Wintermute loan (12-month term) is sourced from this allocation; Arrakis non-custodial vaults also draw from it
0x26A866D3d3902b1df131ffc65eA8e8B972D61262
WHUF
2026-09-08
Bounties
Ecosystem
0.05
500000
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Bounty programs at Ethos Foundation discretion; no fixed unlock schedule. Zeros in unlock fields denote discretionary release, not a permanent lock
0xb604624B6570204a3B1b6EE36A0A3b434F393A02
WHUF
2026-09-08
Contributor Rewards
Emissions
0.18
1800000
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Programmatic continuous-decay emissions to active vouchers via EthosRewards contract; Foundation-adjustable rate under hard contract cap (max 100% of remaining pool/year). Zeros in unlock fields denote programmatic release by smart contract, not a permanent lock; no fixed calendar schedule
EthosRewards smart contract (no multisig)
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
Never conducted and none planned for TGE. Ethos has not conducted an airdrop of $WHUF and does not plan one. For clarity: the bonus pools connected to the token sale (a combined 2% of supply, split between an XP/validator bonus and a referral bonus) are purchase-contingent bonuses paid only to auction participants whose bids clear at the final price; they are distributed at TGE under the same unlock terms as sale tokens and are not free distributions to non-purchasers.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
Wintermute
1% of total supply (100,000 WHUF) loaned
12 months
Token loan
Arrakis Finance
No tokens loaned. Approximately $500K of WHUF from the 2% treasury liquidity allocation deployed into non-custodial vaults
Ongoing; no fixed term
Non-custodial liquidity management (self-custodial Uniswap v4 and Aerodrome vaults; 50% performance fee; no token loan)
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
None. No CEX agreements or deals exist
None. No tokens allocated or committed for any listing
N/A
None paid or committed, in native tokens or otherwise
Uniswap v4 (Base) — WHUF/USDC pool, seeded via Arrakis Pro non-custodial vault
Part of approximately $500K of WHUF deployed across DEX vaults, drawn from the 2% treasury liquidity allocation (200,000 tokens); vaults remain under Ethos Foundation control
Ongoing; no fixed term. Liquidity is withdrawable by the Foundation at any time; deployment begins October 8, 2026 when the liquidity allocation unlocks
None. No listing fees paid in native tokens or otherwise; Arrakis is compensated solely via a 50% performance fee on trading fees earned
Aerodrome (Base) — WHUF/USDC pool, seeded via Arrakis Pro non-custodial vault
Same pool of capital as above — the ~$500K WHUF deployment is split across the two venues at Foundation discretion
Ongoing; no fixed term. Withdrawable at any time; deployment from October 8, 2026
None
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Pre-seed
SAFE ($10M valuation cap) with pro-rata early supporter token grant; $1,963,000 raised across 61 SAFEs
February-August 2024
800,000 WHUF (8% of total supply)
Fully vested (no service conditions); locked at TGE, 25% unlocks at a 6-month cliff, remaining 75% linear monthly over 18 months
Seed
SAFE ($30M valuation cap) with pro-rata early supporter token grant, conducted via Echo; $2,295,000 raised across 11 SAFEs
May-August 2025
306,000 WHUF (3.06% of total supply)
Fully vested (no service conditions); locked at TGE, 25% unlocks at a 6-month cliff, remaining 75% linear monthly over 18 months
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-07-31. No incident has ever affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, the token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply on any chain. Security history: the protocol contracts passed three Sherlock audit competitions (Ethos 1, Social Contracts, November 2024; Ethos 2, Financial Contracts, December 2024; Ethos 3, Reputation Market, December 2024), all subsequent contract upgrades were audited by Sherlock, the token and sale contracts were audited by Guardian in 2026, and an ongoing bug bounty program is in place.
(b) Exploit vector summary
N/A. No incidents have occurred.
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds has ever occurred. N/A.
(d) Remediation/response taken
N/A. No incidents have occurred; no remediation has been required.
(e) Current status
N/A. No incidents have occurred.
(f) References
No incident post-mortems exist because no incidents have occurred. Audit references: https://github.com/sherlock-audit/2024-10-ethos-network-judging (Ethos 1, Social Contracts), https://github.com/sherlock-audit/2024-11-ethos-network-ii-judging (Ethos 2, Financial Contracts), https://github.com/sherlock-audit/2024-12-ethos-update-judging (Ethos 3, Reputation Market); each repository contains the full PDF audit report. V2 of the smart contract audit reports can be found here https://ethos-foundation.org/audit/2026-07-09.pdf
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
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(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
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Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
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(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
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Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
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Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
TGE and listings: evolving or conflicting laws could affect completion of the token sale and TGE, delivery of tokens, or the ability to obtain or maintain trading venues; no exchange has committed to list $WHUF. Sale registration includes eligibility screening, and persons in sanctioned or restricted jurisdictions cannot participate; these restrictions may limit access for some users and constrain distribution. Entity-level: the legal characterization of $WHUF and of the contractual price guarantee under securities, commodities, or consumer protection laws is uncertain across jurisdictions; adverse regulatory action against the Ethos Foundation (Cayman), Ethos Token Ltd (BVI), or Ethos Network, Inc. (US) could require changes to structure or operations. A MiCA-format whitepaper has been prepared in connection with EU availability. Tax: the treatment of purchases, bonus tokens, contributor rewards, burns, and price guarantee redemptions is uncertain and varies by jurisdiction; tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and design flaws: despite extensive review, undiscovered bugs or design flaws in the protocol contracts (vouching, slashing, rewards emission, reputation markets, verification bonds) or in the token and sale contracts could lead to loss of funds or disruption; the protocol also depends on Base, an Ethereum L2, so sequencer outages or rollup-level failures could interrupt operation. Contracts are upgradeable via a 3-of-5 owner multisig: compromise or loss of signer keys is a risk, mitigated by multisig thresholds, timelocks, and board-approved key management policies, but not eliminated. Security measures and limitations: three Sherlock audit competitions (2024), Sherlock-audited upgrades, a Guardian audit of the token and sale contracts (2026), and an ongoing bug bounty reduce but cannot eliminate the risk of vulnerabilities; audits are point-in-time reviews and may fail to detect novel attack vectors, economic exploits, or issues introduced by future upgrades.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions: the token economy assumes genuine network usage. Burns reduce supply only if the protocol is used; contributor rewards attract vouching only if the credibility graph is valuable; per-participant rewards compress as total vouched supply grows. If usage assumptions fail, the deflationary and incentive mechanics weaken. Float and unlocks: no tokens are freely tradable at TGE; all tokens are locked through the 30-day guarantee period, after which sale tokens (20%), bonus pool tokens (2%), and the treasury liquidity allocation (2%) become available on October 8, 2026. Team tokens unlock 25% on September 8, 2027 with the remainder daily through September 8, 2030, and early supporter tokens unlock 25% at a 6-month cliff then monthly over 18 months. Thin early float can amplify volatility, and unlock dates can create supply overhang. Price guarantee: the guarantee is a contractual obligation of Ethos Token Ltd capped at 85-90% of the original purchase price, conditioned on maintaining vouches (forfeited by unvouching, reduced by slashing), and backed by segregated sale proceeds under a board-approved treasury policy; it is not a market guarantee and depends on that entity's performance. Governance control over monetary policy: no new tokens can ever be minted and fees cannot be redirected (both contract-enforced); the only adjustable monetary parameter is the contributor rewards emission rate, which the Foundation can change within a hard contract ceiling, and changes could affect reward expectations.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Ethos is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.