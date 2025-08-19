At this time, there is no intention to accrue value back to equity holders through dividends and share repurchases. Operating Entity The operating entity (Ether.fi Labs) is responsible for day-to-day development, operations, and business functions. It employs core contributors, maintains infrastructure, and supports the protocol’s growth and integrations. Foundation The objective of the ether.fi Foundation is to foster and support the research, development, extension, use and adoption of: (i) the Ether. Fi Protocol; and (ii) any other technology materially related to, necessary for or useful in connection with the Ether. Fi Protocol, and to take any steps necessary in connection with supporting the Ether. Fi Protocol DAO The DAO governs the protocol through community proposals and on-chain voting over the treasury. It votes on treasury resources allocations, and makes key decisions on incentives, and ecosystem support. With respect to token holders, on a monthly basis, a portion of protocol revenue is remitted to staked ETHFI holders (sETHFI). This was a result of a snapshot vote conducted by tokenholders as seen on the ether.fi discourse. The revenue allocation that is contributed to buybacksis communicated through the foundation X account for community awareness and visibility. Score Received: 3/3