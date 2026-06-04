A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

The STS token is issued via a Panama S.A.(SPV) holding the SAFE. Evolving securities, virtual asset, or fund management regulations in any jurisdiction could affect the ability to conduct the token raise, list the token on decentralized exchanges, or maintain ongoing compliance. The company does not currently hold a VASP licence but is evaluating a VARA (Dubai) application as part of its compliance roadmap. Changes to Cayman Islands or Panama regulatory frameworks could affect the legal structure. The group operates through three jurisdictions (Cayman Islands, Panama, Costa Rica); regulatory changes in any of these could require restructuring. Pending VASP legislation in Panama and Costa Rica could introduce new registration or compliance requirements. The tax treatment of the STS token varies by jurisdiction and is uncertain. Token holders are solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations. Participation in the STS token raise is subject to jurisdictional restrictions set by the Craft platform, enforced via KYC gating and contractual representations. Users who circumvent these restrictions do so at their own risk and may face loss of access.

B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

The ReFi Hub platform smart contracts on Solana were audited by SolidProof (August 2024), but audits do not guarantee the absence of bugs, design flaws, or vulnerabilities. Upcoming changes to asset transferability and account systems will be audited before release. The VOLT product will undergo a separate SolidProof audit plus an Immunefi bug bounty program. Smart contract risk, including the DAO governance contracts managed by the Craft STS framework, could result in loss of funds or disruption. Security measures include a SolidProof smart contract audit, a planned Immunefi bug bounty for VOLT, 3/5 multisig with 24-hour timelock on all privileged operations, KYC/AML screening via Blockpass, and a signed AML/CFT policy manual. These measures may fail to detect or prevent sophisticated attack vectors, zero-day vulnerabilities, social engineering, or compromised key holders.

C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Describe how the token’s economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:

The company's ability to sustain operations and grow depends on continued deal flow from energy project developers, investor demand for tokenized energy assets, and revenue generated from platform fees (3% settlement + 12.5% recurring yield share). If deal flow stalls, investor demand declines, or operators default on payment obligations, platform revenue may be insufficient to sustain operations beyond the runway provided by the raise. The STS token's value is ultimately tied to the equity value of Deus Natura, which depends on the commercial success of ReFi Hub as a platform. Governance can approve secondary raises (minting new tokens), which dilute existing holders, constrained by hard limits: max 35% dilution per raise, 4-month minimum interval, existing holder priority window, auction required, and a 100% lifetime cap on additional supply. The Freeze Mint action can permanently disable further issuance. Governance can also approve one-time capital releases from the treasury, which deplete the monthly stream pool and may cause the stream to end earlier. Disclaimer: This Token Transparency Filing is prepared by [PROTOCOL_NAME] and is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the information provided (including any external links to third-party content), and Blockworks is not liable for any errors or omissions in the content or for any actions taken in reliance on this content.