Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

All codebases and their licenses can be found on our GitHub. Notably, the EVM smart contractsuse our community source license ekubo-license-v1.eth which is managed via an ENS namethat is owned by the Ekubo DAO. Anyone may use the Ekubo smart contracts as long as they share revenue with the Ekubo DAO. All the other public repositories have an open source license, usually MIT. As of April 2026, there are no trademarks filed for the Ekubo brand.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Governance contracts live on Starknet and are labeled on block explorers (addresses listed in the prior filing at https://docs.ekubo.org/integration-guides/reference/contract-addresses#governance-contracts). Governance can upgrade all smart contracts on Starknet, which is required to be able to handle breaking network upgrades. On Ethereum and other EVM chains, the Core contracts are permissionless, immutable and ownerless. Governance only owns the peripheral contracts that enable adding and removing liquidity and collect a share of swap fees for the protocol. Others can deploy their own versions of the Positions contract as long as they adhere to the license terms.

(c) Locked-token rights

Token holders may stake EKUBO tokens to participate in governance of the protocol. Ekubo, Inc., the only disclosed insider, holds its tokens on its balance sheet and can delegate, vote, or stake its tokens as an ordinary tokenholder. The DAO may decide if, when and how to distribute the revenue generated by the protocol via the typical governance process. Open source infrastructure has been developed by Ekubo, Inc. to distribute revenue to stakers and delegates. There is no minimum lock duration for staking.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

EKUBO token holders have non-binding voting rights via Ekubo Governance. The DAO has the right and responsibility to control all revenue earned by the protocol, including the authority to redistribute revenue to stakers or liquidity providers. The DAO may vote on proposals that direct Ekubo, Inc., as a service provider to the DAO, to perform duties such as distributing incentives; Ekubo, Inc. may in some cases decline additional responsibilities assigned by the DAO. The entirety of protocol revenue is owned by the DAO. Spending of the DAO treasury goes through the public governance process.

(e) Control surface reliance

/ anticipated evolution. The protocol is fully decentralized. After the change to the license model with launch of V3 of the protocol, no changes to the governance model are anticipated.

(f) Dissolution authority

The DAO has the right to dissolve itself solely at its own discretion.