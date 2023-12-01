Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

dYdX Trading Inc. is the main developer of dYdX’s open-source software. The dYdX Foundation holds several trademark registrations for the DYDX mark in various jurisdictions, and is responsible for protecting the DYDX brand. The dYdX DAO does not directly own or hold any dYdX-related IP rights.

(b) Contract/admin powers

There are no “insider multi-sigs” or similar insider control mechanisms holding emergency governance powers on the dYdX Chain. The distribution of protocol revenue, including recipients and percentage allocations, can be controlled and determined through dYdX Chain governance and may change from time to time.

(c) Locked-token rights

dYdX Trading Inc, the dYdX Foundation and investors hold locked DYDX tokens that are not transferable but that may be staked to dYdX Chain validators in order to strengthen network security, participate in protocol governance and collect staking rewards while those tokens remain locked. Technically, all locked tokens held by dYdX Trading, the dYdX Foundation, their respective past and present team members, and DYDX Warrant holders may be staked, although this may not be the case in practice. In addition, locked tokens may be migrated to another blockchain or protocol, if applicable.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

DYDX stakers (delegators) participate in protocol governance and receive staking rewards. Net Protocol Revenue is distributed according to a revenue share mechanism controlled through dYdX governance:

15% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically distributed to DYDX stakers (delegators) as staking rewards on a per-block basis (validators charge a commission ranging from 5% to 100%, depending on the validator).

5% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically allocated to the MegaVault, the dYdX protocol’s automated liquidity engine.

75% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically allocated to the dYdX Treasury subDAO and used towards the DYDX Buyback Program to buy back DYDX tokens in the open market and stake them to dYdX Chain validators.

5% of all Net Protocol Revenue is automatically allocated to the dYdX Treasury subDAO and used for DAO OPEX, financial planning and financial sustainability activities within the dYdX ecosystem. More information on the revenue distribution on the dYdX Chain is available here. All dYdX community spending funded with community resources (the Community Treasury, the Community Treasury Vester, the Rewards Treasury or the Rewards Treasury Vester) is executed through on-chain governance proposals that are fully auditable and inspectableon-chain, including through platforms like Mintscan.

(e) Control surface reliance

There are no anticipated changes to or evolutions of dYdX Chain’s governance model.

(f) Dissolution authority

The dYdX DAO is an unincorporated decentralised set of community participants and ecosystem contributors and has no formal dissolution mechanism or authority. The dYdX DAO will continue to exist and operate for as long as the dYdX Chain open-source software is running on a blockchain and there are DYDX token holders.