(a) Problem the project solves

High-performance distributed systems and the traders who need fast, reliable market data from many venues over a single network connection depend on deterministic, low-latency delivery at the physical layer. Historically, that has meant dedicated private fiber, available only to well-capitalised incumbents able to build it themselves, with billions in capital expenditure. DoubleZero solves this by providing an open, shared, neutral fiber backbone that makes dedicated bandwidth and reduced latency at the physical layer available to any participant that requires deterministic performance at scale.

(b) Operational priorities

Operational priorities of DoubleZero’s contributors are the buildout and reliability of their links that form the global mesh fiber network. New use cases focus on the benefits of faster data delivery and receipt across all markets. The protocol's incentive structure ties contributor rewards directly to the performance and usage of their resources, aligning infrastructure quality with network growth.

(c) High-level project overview

DoubleZero is a dedicated fiber network for high-performance distributed systems. The network operates through independent contributors who run fiber links across global locations, with participants accessing network resources via the 2Z token and contributors earning 2Z in return. In April 2026, Edge was launched on DoubleZero, a dedicated market data distribution platform. Solana Shreds is the first data feed on Edge delivering raw Solana blockchain data via multicast over the fiber backbone. Additional data feeds and network tenants are in the pipeline.

(d) Primary token functions

2Z is the native token of the DoubleZero protocol, and it underpins both rewards and security. Contributors, including network contributors and some data publishers, earn 2Z in proportion to the performance and usage of their infrastructure. As network usage grows, so do contributor rewards. In addition, some tokens are programmatically burned to enhance the network’s security and prevent self-dealing or over-concentration risks. 2Z is not and should not be viewed as an investment.

(e) Control surface reliance

As an infrastructure protocol rather than a DeFi application, DoubleZero does not custody user funds, hold TVL, or operate on-chain governance contracts.