Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
dogwifhat solves no technical problem and claims none. The project is a pure memecoin built around a single image of a Shiba Inu wearing a pink knitted hat, and it states that it offers no real-world utility beyond community identity and memetic value. It carries no whitepaper, no roadmap, and no product thesis. What the project offers is a memecoin with no venture allocation, no presale, and no team reveal, distributed entirely into the market at launch, and its purpose is community coordination around a meme rather than the solution of any problem.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, Bitstamp WIF Guide, 99Bitcoins WIF Review)
(b) Operational priorities
dogwifhat funds no ongoing development, because it has no protocol to develop. The project runs no staking program, no burn program, and no revenue-generating product, and it has published no plan for supporting operations over time. Its operational activity is marketing and community coordination, and it funds that activity by asking the community to contribute directly. In March 2024 the community raised approximately 690,000 dollars in USDC in under four days, overshooting a 650,000 dollar target, to place the dogwifhat image on the Sphere in Las Vegas. The pseudonymous organizers announced the campaign's cancellation on March 31, 2025 after the advertising arrangement fell through, the 697,800 dollars of USDC remained in the campaign's multisignature wallet throughout, and refunds to contributors began on April 1, 2025. That fundraise, cancellation, and refund cycle is the project's one documented funding and spending cycle.
(Source: 99Bitcoins WIF Review, Decrypt Sphere Fundraise, CoinDesk Fundraising Complete, Decrypt Sphere Cancellation, Traders Union Refund Report)
(c) High-level project overview
dogwifhat is an SPL token on Solana at contract address EKpQGSJtjMFqKZ9KQanSqYXRcF8fBopzLHYxdM65zcjm, launched by an anonymous team in November 2023. The entire supply entered circulation at launch, and circulating supply, total supply, and maximum supply all stand at 998,926,392 WIF as of September 2, 2026. The developers revoked the mint authority shortly after launch, so the supply is permanently capped, and the creator and token update authority balances are zero. The token runs no protocol logic, no staking contract, no governance module, and no fee mechanism. It gained traction organically through X, Telegram, and Discord during Solana's memecoin resurgence, and it trades across 91 exchanges and 141 tracked markets, led by Coinbase Exchange, Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, OKX, and Bybit, alongside Solana decentralized exchange pools including Jupiter and Raydium. A bridged deployment of WIF exists on Unichain at contract address 0x97Fadb3D000b953360FD011e173F12cDDB5d70Fa.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, KuCoin WIF Guide, CoinGecko dogwifhat, MEXC WIF Info)
(d) Primary token functions
WIF has one function, transfer of value between holders. The token confers no governance right, pays no staking reward, entitles the holder to no fee share, grants no access to any product, and is not used to pay Solana transaction fees, which are paid in SOL. The project explicitly states that WIF is purely speculative and offers no functional use case. Holders acquire WIF for speculation and for participation in the community that forms around the meme.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, 99Bitcoins WIF Review, 101 Blockchains WIF Guide)
(e) Control surface reliance
dogwifhat relies on no control surface. The mint authority is revoked, so no party can issue additional WIF, the freeze authority is revoked, so no party can freeze a holder's account, and the creator and token update authority balances are zero. The project operates no governance system, so there is no proposal process, no voting contract, and no upgrade path, and no evolution of a control model has been announced because no control model exists. The one point of dependence outside the token is the anonymous development team's control of the project's official social accounts and of any funds the community entrusts to it, and both of those have already proved fallible.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, KuCoin WIF Guide, MEXC WIF Info, Crypto.news Account Hack)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
dogwifhat has no labs entity and no development company. No legal entity was formed to build or issue the token, and no jurisdiction of incorporation exists to disclose. The project was launched by an anonymous team in November 2023, there was no team reveal at launch, and no information about the creator or creators has been published. A development group demonstrably remains active, because it revoked the mint authority after launch, regained control of the project's X account after the November 2024 compromise, and organized and later cancelled the Las Vegas Sphere fundraise. The only project-affiliated individuals identified even pseudonymously are the Sphere campaign organizers, led by GamesMasterFlex, who also goes by Edward, alongside co-organizers identified as Quasi and Mihir, and the trader Ansem, whose full name is Zion Thomas and who drove the token's early viral growth as an outside promoter rather than under any disclosed formal role. No member of the development group has ever been identified by legal full name, official title, or verified prior experience. (Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, 99Bitcoins WIF Review, Crypto.news Account Hack, Decrypt Sphere Cancellation, CoinGecko dogwifhat)
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
dogwifhat does not operate a foundation entity. No foundation was formed at launch or since, and no foundation legal name, entity type, or jurisdiction has ever been published. (Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, Bitstamp WIF Guide)
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
dogwifhat does not have a DAO or an onchain governance mechanism. No governance forum, no proposal process, and no voting contract exists, WIF carries no voting weight, and holders cannot vote on any decision. The Las Vegas Sphere fundraise and its later cancellation were decided by the anonymous organizers without any onchain vote by the donors or by WIF holders. (Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, 101 Blockchains WIF Guide, Traders Union Refund Report)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
dogwifhat has no DAO, so no DAO owns or controls any intellectual property. No entity holds an assignment of the token's mint or metadata, and the token update authority balance is zero, so the token's metadata cannot be changed by any party. The photograph of the Shiba Inu in a pink knitted hat that the project is built on was not created by the project, and the project has published no license, no purchase, and no assignment covering it. No trademark filing, brand license, or repository assignment covering dogwifhat has been disclosed.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, MEXC WIF Info, Decrypt WIF Explainer)
(b) Contract/admin powers
dogwifhat has no DAO, so no DAO holds any contract or administrative power. The mint authority is revoked, so no party can create WIF. The freeze authority is revoked, so no party can freeze or seize a holder's token account. The token update authority balance is zero, so no party can alter the token's metadata. No pause role, blacklist, transfer hook, or upgrade proxy exists on the token. No party holds emergency authority of any kind, which means no party can intervene in a compromise, reverse a transfer, or recover stolen WIF.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, KuCoin WIF Guide, MEXC WIF Info)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
N/A
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
WIF holders hold no economic rights. The token pays no dividend, distributes no fee revenue, carries no redemption right, confers no claim against any entity, and grants no voting or veto power. The project operates no staking program and no burn program, so no mechanism reduces float or routes income to holders, and the project has stated it has no plans for token burning. Holders are protected against dilution, because the mint authority is revoked and the supply is permanently fixed at 998,926,392 WIF, and that protection is the only holder-facing guarantee the design provides. The community's one collective economic action was voluntary, the 690,000 dollar USDC fundraise for the Las Vegas Sphere campaign in March 2024, and donors held no enforceable right over those funds and received refunds only after the organizers cancelled the campaign on March 31, 2025.
(Source: 99Bitcoins WIF Review, CoinGecko dogwifhat, Decrypt Sphere Fundraise, Decrypt Sphere Cancellation, Traders Union Refund Report)
(e) Dissolution authority
dogwifhat has no DAO and no legal entity, so no dissolution mechanism exists and no party can wind the project up. The token cannot be paused, frozen, or destroyed by any party, and it will continue to operate on Solana whether or not the anonymous team remains active. No wind-up procedure has been published for community-raised funds, and the Sphere campaign's refund process was announced unilaterally by the organizers rather than executed under any published procedure.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, Traders Union Refund Report, Decrypt WIF Explainer)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
dogwifhat does not operate a foundation entity. No foundation was involved in the launch of the token in November 2023, and no foundation legal name, entity type, or jurisdiction of formation has ever been published. Because the entity does not exist, items (b) through (f) do not apply, and each is answered below to state that explicitly.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, Bitstamp WIF Guide)
(b) IP ownership & control
No foundation exists, so no foundation owns or controls repositories, code, trademarks, or brand rights, and no foundation subsidiary entities exist.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No foundation exists, so no foundation holds powers over governance, a treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. dogwifhat has no DAO and no protocol-controlled resources, and the mint, freeze, and update authorities on the token are all revoked or zero, so no party administers the token.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, MEXC WIF Info)
(d) Powers over DevCo
No foundation exists and no DevCo exists, so no foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over a DevCo. The token was launched by an anonymous team organized under no legal entity.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, 99Bitcoins WIF Review)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No foundation exists, so no foundation holds pause, upgrade, mint, freeze, or executor authority over WIF, and no foundation signs on any wallet holding project funds.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, KuCoin WIF Guide)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No foundation exists, so no mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to a foundation, its equityholders, or its contributors. No such mechanism has been adopted and none is pending.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, MEXC WIF Info)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
dogwifhat does not operate a primary development company. No labs entity, development company, or other legal entity was formed to build or issue WIF, and none was involved in the token's launch in November 2023. The project was launched by an anonymous team, there was no team reveal, no venture backing, and no formal roadmap at launch, and no legal name or jurisdiction has ever been disclosed. Because no DevCo entity exists, items (b) through (f) do not apply, and each is answered below to state that explicitly.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, 99Bitcoins WIF Review, Bitstamp WIF Guide)
(b) IP ownership & control
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo owns or controls repositories, code, trademarks, or brand rights, and no DevCo subsidiary entities exist. The token's update authority balance is zero, so its metadata is not controlled by any company.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, MEXC WIF Info)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds formal powers over governance, a treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration. dogwifhat has no DAO, and the mint and freeze authorities on the token are revoked. The anonymous development group exercises practical control over the project's official communication channels and over any funds the community entrusts to it, and it does so with no corporate form, no board, and no accountability structure, as the unilateral cancellation of the Las Vegas Sphere campaign and the subsequent refund decision demonstrated. The Sphere campaign funds sat in a multisignature wallet requiring several signers, which constrained any single organizer, but the signers themselves were pseudonymous and answerable to no legal entity.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, Traders Union Refund Report, Decrypt Sphere Fundraise)
(d) Powers over Foundation
No DevCo exists and no foundation exists, so no DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over a foundation's decision making.
(Source: Decrypt WIF Explainer, Bitstamp WIF Guide)
(e) Contract/admin powers
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds pause, upgrade, or executor authority. The development team's one exercise of a token-level authority was revoking the mint authority shortly after launch, which permanently removed its own ability to issue WIF. The freeze authority is also revoked and the update authority balance is zero, so no residual token-level power is held by anyone.
(Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, Solscan WIF Token, MEXC WIF Info)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No DevCo exists, so no governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directs protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions to a DevCo or its equityholders. The token charges no transaction tax and generates no fee revenue, so no income stream reaches the team from token activity. The project has not disclosed any team allocation of WIF, and the creator balance on the token is zero. The only funds the team has handled are the 697,800 dollars of USDC donated by the community for the Las Vegas Sphere campaign, which the organizers held in a multisignature wallet and refunded to contributors after cancelling the campaign on March 31, 2025.
(Source: MEXC WIF Info, Decrypt Sphere Fundraise, Traders Union Refund Report)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
dogwifhat issued its entire supply at launch in November 2023, and the whole supply entered circulation immediately with nothing withheld. Circulating supply, total supply, and maximum supply are all 998,926,392 WIF as of September 2, 2026. The developers revoked the mint authority shortly after launch, which permanently fixed that figure. No portion of the supply was held back for later minting, and the creator balance and token update authority balance on the token are both zero. (Source: CoinGecko dogwifhat, KuCoin WIF Guide, MEXC WIF Info, Solscan WIF Token)
dogwifhat has not published an allocation breakdown, and no recipient category, percentage split, or use-of-funds statement exists for the launch supply. The project has disclosed only that the full supply entered circulation at launch, that no presale was held, that there was no venture backing, and that the creator balance is zero. No treasury allocation, team allocation, advisor allocation, marketing allocation, or investor allocation has been identified. (Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, 99Bitcoins WIF Review, MEXC WIF Info)
No initial price per token was set. dogwifhat conducted no presale, no public sale, and no auction, so no purchaser paid a fixed price. Price discovery ran entirely on Solana decentralized exchange pools from launch in November 2023, and the project gained traction organically through X, Telegram, and Discord rather than through a priced offering. (Source: 99Bitcoins WIF Review, Decrypt WIF Explainer)
The ticker and market symbol is WIF. The token is an SPL token on Solana at contract address EKpQGSJtjMFqKZ9KQanSqYXRcF8fBopzLHYxdM65zcjm, and it trades on Coinbase Exchange, Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, OKX, and Bybit alongside Solana decentralized exchange pools. Binance introduced WIF futures contracts in January 2024. (Source: Solscan WIF Token, CoinGecko dogwifhat, Benzinga Binance Futures)
The supply regime is fixed with no inflation and no deflation. Maximum supply is 998,926,392 WIF, the mint authority is revoked so no new WIF can be created, and the inflation rate is permanently zero. The project runs no burn mechanism, charges no transaction tax, and has stated it has no plans for token burning, so no mechanism removes WIF from circulation either. Circulating supply, total supply, and maximum supply are therefore identical and static. (Source: CoinGecko dogwifhat, KuCoin WIF Guide, 99Bitcoins WIF Review, MEXC WIF Info)
dogwifhat applied no vesting, no cliff, and no lockup to any portion of its supply. The full 998,926,392 WIF was in circulation from launch in November 2023, so no unlock calendar exists and no future unlock event can occur. (Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, CoinGecko dogwifhat, 99Bitcoins WIF Review)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
This sub-item does not apply. dogwifhat has no planned airdrop, so there is no forward-looking recipient wallet list to commit to publishing quarterly.
(Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, 99Bitcoins WIF Review)
(b) Executed airdrop
This sub-item does not apply. dogwifhat has never executed an airdrop, so no user segments, allocation methods, or per-address allocation source exist to disclose.
(Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, Decrypt WIF Explainer)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
dogwifhat has never conducted an airdrop and has no airdrop planned. The full supply of 998,926,392 WIF entered circulation at launch in November 2023 through open market trading rather than through any distribution event, and no claim contract, Merkle distributor, or snapshot has ever been deployed for WIF.
(Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, CoinGecko dogwifhat, Solscan WIF Token)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
No market-maker name is publicly disclosed. dogwifhat has never disclosed an agreement or a deal with any market maker. No token allocation or loaned amount to a market maker is publicly disclosed. The project published no allocation breakdown at all, the full supply entered circulation at launch, and the creator balance on the token is zero, so no reserve has been identified from which a market maker could have been funded. No duration or term is publicly disclosed, because no market-maker agreement is publicly disclosed. No agreement structure is publicly disclosed. No loan, option, call, or retainer arrangement with a market maker has been identified.
(Source: KuCoin WIF Guide, MEXC WIF Info)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
WIF trades on 91 exchanges across 141 tracked markets. The leading spot venues are Coinbase Exchange and Kraken in WIF against USD pairs, Binance, KuCoin, OKX, and Bybit in WIF against USDT pairs, and Solana decentralized exchange pools onchain, including Jupiter and Raydium. Binance introduced WIF futures contracts in January 2024, and Coinbase Exchange listed WIF spot trading in November 2024. dogwifhat has not disclosed a listing agreement with any named venue, and each exchange listed WIF on its own initiative. No token allocation supplied or committed for any listing is publicly disclosed. dogwifhat published no allocation breakdown, held back no supply at launch, and shows a zero creator balance, so no listing reserve has been identified. No listing lockup term, liquidity program term, or incentive program term is publicly disclosed. No listing fees paid in WIF are publicly disclosed. No recipient, amount, percentage of supply, vesting term, or lock term tied to an exchange partnership has been published.
(Source: CoinGecko dogwifhat, Benzinga Binance Futures, Coinspeaker Account Hack, MEXC WIF Info, KuCoin WIF Guide)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
No prior token sale series exists. dogwifhat conducted no seed round, no private sale, no public sale, and no initial exchange offering, and it launched with no venture backing. The full supply entered circulation at launch in November 2023. No OTC sale by the project and no discounted sale to any investor has been publicly disclosed. No early-stage investment instrument was used. No SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE with token warrant, or token purchase agreement covering WIF has been publicly disclosed, and no legal entity existed to execute one. No sale occurred, so no sale date exists. The token launched in November 2023 with its full supply in circulation and no offering of any kind. Zero WIF were sold by the project. The creator balance on the token is zero, so the project holds no WIF to sell and has never sold any. No vesting schedule exists, because no WIF was sold to any purchaser and no allocation carried a cliff, a linear vest, or a time lock. The full supply was liquid from launch.
(Source: 99Bitcoins WIF Review, KuCoin WIF Guide, Decrypt WIF Explainer, Bitstamp WIF Guide, MEXC WIF Info, Solscan WIF Token, CoinGecko dogwifhat)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
The incident occurred on November 14, 2024. The affected component was the project's official X account, which sits entirely outside the blockchain. The WIF token contract at EKpQGSJtjMFqKZ9KQanSqYXRcF8fBopzLHYxdM65zcjm was not affected, no Solana program was involved, no liquidity pool was touched, and no holder's token account was accessed.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Crypto.news Account Hack, Coinspeaker Account Hack)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The vector was account takeover rather than a code exploit. An attacker gained control of the dogwifhat X account and posted messages promoting unrelated tokens minted on Pump.fun, publishing their contract addresses to the project's followers. The promoted tokens included MUU, PopWifNut, and DogWifDoge, all named to imply an association with dogwifhat that did not exist. No smart contract was called by the attacker, no key controlling WIF was compromised, and no signature over any Solana account was obtained.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Crypto.news Account Hack, Coinspeaker Account Hack)
(c) Quantified impact
The losses fell on buyers of the promoted tokens rather than on WIF holders. Each promoted token spiked within minutes of the attacker's posts and then collapsed, with the promoted tokens dropping by more than 90 percent after the attackers sold their holdings. WIF itself saw limited price impact, no WIF was taken, no supply was created or destroyed, and the total remained 998,926,392 WIF.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Crypto.news Account Hack, CoinGecko dogwifhat)
(d) Remediation/response taken
The Web3 security firm Harpie confirmed the account hijacking publicly and warned followers not to engage with the posts. The dogwifhat development team regained access to the account, deleted every post the attacker had made, and restored the account's original profile. The project has not published a post-mortem, has not disclosed how the account was compromised, and has not announced any change to its account security practices such as hardware key enforcement or a reduction in the number of people with posting access.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Coinspeaker Account Hack, Crypto.news Account Hack)
(e) Current status
The incident is closed. The team controls the account again, the attacker's posts are removed, and no residual exposure to the WIF token exists because none was ever created. Buyers of the promoted tokens were not compensated, and no party has been publicly identified or charged.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Crypto.news Account Hack)
(f) References (optional)
Public reporting on the account compromise is available from DailyCoin, crypto.news, and Coinspeaker. Halborn's analysis of the unrelated DogWifTools supply-chain attack is published separately and should not be read as an incident affecting WIF.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Crypto.news Account Hack, Coinspeaker Account Hack, Halborn DogWifTools Analysis)
No exploit has ever affected the WIF token, its contract, or its supply. One security incident has affected the project, the compromise of its official X account in November 2024. A separate January 2025 supply-chain attack on a Solana bundling tool named DogWifTools is frequently confused with this project because of the similar name, and that incident involved a different product operated by a different team and had no connection to the WIF token, its contract, or its holders.
(Source: DailyCoin Account Hack, Halborn DogWifTools Analysis, Solscan WIF Token)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
(a) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
dogwifhat's launch in November 2023 involved no sale and no purchaser, so no regulatory change can block a delivery obligation. Listing access is the entire exposure. WIF depends on centralized venues led by Coinbase Exchange, Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, OKX, and Bybit, and each venue decides independently whether to keep the pair open. A regulator that classifies memecoins as securities, that requires an identifiable issuer for a listed asset, or that imposes issuer-disclosure duties would leave dogwifhat unable to comply, because no entity exists to register, to file, or to respond. That makes delisting the concrete risk rather than enforcement against the project. Binance's WIF futures contracts add a second layer, because derivatives listings face separate regulatory treatment in most jurisdictions and can be withdrawn while spot trading continues.
(Source: CoinGecko dogwifhat, Benzinga Binance Futures, Decrypt WIF Explainer)
(b) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
dogwifhat has no foundation, no development company, and no DAO, so no entity can be licensed, fined, restructured, or compelled to disclose, and equally no entity can hold a license, maintain a compliance program, respond to a subpoena, or defend the token before a regulator. The exposure falls on individuals and on holders. The pseudonymous team members who solicited approximately 690,000 dollars of USDC for the Las Vegas Sphere campaign in March 2024, then cancelled it on March 31, 2025 and refunded contributors, handled third-party funds with no corporate form and no fiduciary structure, and a regulator or a court that identifies them can pursue them personally for the solicitation, for unregistered securities activity, or for money transmission. Holders have no recourse against the project in any forum, because there is no counterparty to sue and no jurisdiction in which the project is organized. The token itself continues to operate regardless of any enforcement action, because the mint, freeze, and update authorities are all revoked or zero.
(Source: Decrypt Sphere Fundraise, Traders Union Refund Report, Solscan WIF Token, Decrypt WIF Explainer)
(c) Tokenholder Tax Treatment
Tax treatment of WIF is unsettled and varies by jurisdiction. WIF pays no staking reward, distributes no fee revenue, and conducted no airdrop, so holders face no income-recognition question at receipt and the analysis reduces to acquisition and disposal. Each purchase establishes basis and each sale, swap, or spend is a disposal that attracts capital gains treatment in most jurisdictions. Trading WIF perpetual or futures contracts is taxed under separate derivatives rules in many jurisdictions and can produce a different result from holding spot. Donors to the Las Vegas Sphere campaign who received a refund face the further question of how that refund is characterized, and the project has published no guidance on it. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations, and no dogwifhat entity provides tax advice, issues tax forms, or reports on a holder's behalf, because no entity exists.
(Source: 99Bitcoins WIF Review, Benzinga Binance Futures, Traders Union Refund Report)
(d) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
dogwifhat applies no jurisdictional restriction and no user-type restriction. The freeze authority is revoked, so no party can freeze or seize a token account, there is no blacklist and no transfer hook, and no party can prevent any address anywhere from holding or transferring WIF. Restrictions arise only at the venues a user chooses. Coinbase Exchange, Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, OKX, and Bybit each apply their own onboarding, sanctions screening, and jurisdictional exclusion rules, and derivatives access is restricted more tightly than spot access in most jurisdictions. The risk this creates for users is dependence on intermediaries the project cannot influence, and a user in an excluded jurisdiction can lose venue access without any change to the token. The risk in the other direction is that no party can exclude a sanctioned address from holding WIF, which pushes the entire compliance burden onto the exchanges and increases delisting pressure on the asset.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, CoinGecko dogwifhat, KuCoin WIF Guide)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
(a) Bugs and Design Flaws
WIF is a standard SPL token with revoked mint authority, revoked freeze authority, and a zero update authority balance, which removes the flaw categories that most often destroy a memecoin. There is no mint function to abuse, no freeze function to seize accounts, no transaction tax to raise, no blacklist, and no upgrade proxy. Two structural risks remain at the token level. Because no authority exists over the mint, any latent defect can never be patched and no party can respond to an incident, freeze a compromised account, or recover stolen WIF. Because the token depends on the Solana runtime, a Solana consensus or runtime defect would halt or disrupt WIF transfers with no recourse available to the project. The demonstrated weakness sits entirely off-chain. The project's official X account was taken over in November 2024 and used to publish contract addresses for unrelated tokens that then collapsed, which shows that the project's communication channels are a live attack surface even though its token is not. The Las Vegas Sphere campaign shows a second off-chain weakness, where 697,800 dollars of community funds sat for over a year in a multisignature wallet controlled by pseudonymous organizers, under no legal entity, no published governance, and no enforceable donor claim, and were returned only at those organizers' discretion when the campaign was cancelled on March 31, 2025.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, KuCoin WIF Guide, DailyCoin Account Hack, Traders Union Refund Report)
(b) Security Measures & Their Limitations
Three security measures are in place, and all three are properties of the token rather than ongoing programs. The mint authority is revoked, so supply can never be inflated. The freeze authority is revoked, so no privileged party can freeze or seize a holder's account. The update authority balance is zero, so the token's metadata cannot be altered. dogwifhat has not publicly disclosed a third-party audit, a formal verification effort, a bug bounty program, or a monitoring arrangement, and it operates no security team because it operates no legal entity. The limits of the existing measures are established rather than theoretical. The measures protect the token and protect nothing else, and the November 2024 account takeover caused real losses to people who trusted the project's channels while every one of the three measures was fully intact. Revoked authority also removes any emergency response capability, so nobody can pause transfers, freeze an attacker's account, or recover funds. The absence of a bug bounty and of any entity means a defect or a compromise has no channel through which to be reported. The Sphere campaign funds were held in a multisignature wallet that remained traceable on Solscan, which protected against a single-signer theft, but donors held no enforceable claim over the funds and depended entirely on the pseudonymous signers' discretion, and a repeat of the campaign would carry that same custody risk.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, MEXC WIF Info, DailyCoin Account Hack, Decrypt Sphere Fundraise, Traders Union Refund Report)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
(a) Critical Economic Assumptions
dogwifhat rests on one assumption, that speculative demand for the meme persists. The token generates no revenue, pays no yield, runs no staking program, and operates no burn mechanism, so its value depends entirely on the willingness of the next holder to buy it. The project itself states that WIF is purely speculative with no functional use case. Nothing in the design creates demand independent of sentiment, because there is no fee sink, no product whose users must hold WIF, and no lock mechanism to reduce float. Supply is completely static at 998,926,392 WIF with neither issuance nor burn, which protects holders against dilution and equally removes any mechanism that could tighten supply against demand. A second assumption is that exchange liquidity persists, and WIF's reported volume concentrates across Coinbase Exchange, Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, OKX, and Bybit, so losing any of the largest venues would reduce market depth materially without any change to the token. A third assumption is that community attention converts into sustained holding, and the Las Vegas Sphere episode cuts against it, because the community's single largest coordinated effort raised approximately 690,000 dollars in March 2024, delivered nothing, and ended with cancellation and refunds in April 2025.
(Source: 99Bitcoins WIF Review, CoinGecko dogwifhat, Decrypt WIF Explainer, Traders Union Refund Report)
(b) Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
No governance body controls WIF's monetary policy, because no governance body exists and no monetary policy levers exist. The mint authority is revoked, the freeze authority is revoked, the update authority balance is zero, the token charges no transaction tax, and the project pays no rewards, so no party can inflate supply, seize tokens, redirect a fee stream, or reduce a yield. The terms holders bought under cannot be changed by anyone, including by the original team, and that immutability is the strongest holder protection the project offers. The residual discretion that exists is unaccountable rather than governed, and it sits outside the token. The anonymous team controls the project's official channels, and the November 2024 takeover of the X account showed how directly that control translates into holder exposure. The same team decides alone what happens to any community funds it solicits, as the unilateral cancellation of the Sphere campaign and the timing of the refunds demonstrated. Holders have no mechanism to compel disclosure, to remove a team member, to direct spending, or to vote on anything at all.
(Source: Solscan WIF Token, KuCoin WIF Guide, DailyCoin Account Hack, Traders Union Refund Report)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.