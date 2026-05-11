For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn’t exist.

Derive has a primary foundation, Derive Foundation.

(a) EntityThe primary foundation is the Derive Foundation, a Cayman Islands foundation company. This

entity serves as the legal-world steward for the Derive ecosystem.

(b) IP ownership & control

The Foundation is the steward of the protocol’s intellectual property stack and broader legal-world rights associated with the ecosystem, rather than those assets sitting in a contributor-owned operating company. The Foundation may also interface with subsidiary or affiliated entities used for ecosystem operations, token administration, or strategic activities.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

The Foundation does not have free-standing discretion to direct DAO governance or DAO Treasury assets. Governance is exercised through DAO Vote under the Governance Protocols, which set proposal eligibility, voting thresholds, quorums, and implementation mechanics. The Foundation and its subsidiaries act as the legal and operational wrapper that implements those DAO Votes, subject to fiduciary duties, applicable law, and the Foundation’s constitutional documents. In practice, protocol parameters and the relevant DAO treasury assets approved for transfer are operated through the BVI subsidiary’s 3 of 5 multisig wallet. Those assets are held and administered solely for DAO approved purposes. The Foundation may maintain a reasonable operating budget from general funds, but token reserves designated for issuance and certain treasury limits require DAO Vote.

(d) Powers over DevCoThe Foundation can exert influence over the DevCo only to the extent provided by contractual

relationships, governance-approved service arrangements, or shared operational coordination. The Foundation does not own the DevCo.

(e) Contract / admin powers

The Foundation’s corporate powers are managed by or under the control of the directors, subject to the Memorandum, Articles, and Bylaws. The directors may delegate powers to committees, agents, attorneys, or authorised signatories under the Articles. The Foundation also acts within the DAO governance framework set out in the Bylaws, under which the directors are required to observe, implement, carry out, action, and execute DAO Votes with best efforts, subject to fiduciary duties, applicable law, and the Foundation’s constitutional documents. Operationally, certain Foundation-controlled actions are implemented through a 3/5 multisig.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The Foundation may receive or administer protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, or strategic allocations where governance-approved or programmatically defined. However, Derive Labs equityholders do not have a direct claim on protocol revenue, treasury assets, or protocol IP by virtue of their equity. Current governance-approved or programmatic allocations include protocol-fee-directed buybacks and treasury / incentive programs as adopted by governance.