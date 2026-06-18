Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

All Intellectual Property Rights originating from or related to CoW DAO — including the CoW Protocol smart contracts, the CoW Swap brand and trademarks, the CoW AMM and brands, and any IP created since CoW DAO's inception (per Article 12 of the Participation Agreement) — are owned unequivocally and perpetually by CoW Foundation unless they are open source, in which case the relevant open-source licence applies. This ownership extends to all future IP created by or on behalf of CoW DAO. The smart contract codebases at github.com/cowprotocol are open-source under permissive licenses (Apache 2.0 / GPL — varies by repo) but the underlying IP rights and trademarks are held by the Foundation.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The protocol's settlement contract (GPv2Settlement) and operational infrastructure are controlled by CoW DAO via Safe multisigs that execute Snapshot vote outcomes:

The CoW DAO main safe (0xcA771eda0c70aA7d053aB1B25004559B918FE662 on Ethereum) is bound to cow.eth Snapshot vote outcomes; this safe's multisig signers were unaltered by the entity restructuring per the Mooderator CIP. Threshold 3/5.

The Solver Voucher multisig (0x423cEc87f19F0778f549846e0801ee267a917935) adds and removes solvers from the settlement contract's allow-list per DAO-defined bonding rules. Operational responsibility for solver vetting, allow/deny lists, and the bonding pool is delegated to CoW Core Limited. Threshold 4/15.

The Solver Payouts safe (0xA03be496e67Ec29bC62F01a428683D7F9c204930) executes solver rewards per CIP-20. Operational responsibility for payout calculation and execution sits with CoW Business Limited (which manages all protocol-related payments). Threshold 4/11.

The Operational CoW DAO Safe (CIP-43) is owned by the CoW Foundation, which mandates the Core Team and Operator on operationalisation, including the bug bounty program, ETH funding flows, and other smart contracts. Authority threshold for all such actions: COW token holder majority via Snapshot, with execution by the relevant multisig. Proposals require a minimum quorum of 35M COW tokens voting.

(c) Locked-token rights

No locking or staking mechanism for additional governance rights currently exists. COW is a pure governance token; voting is conducted off-chain via Snapshot and is weighted by COW (and vested-but-unclaimed vCOW) balance at the snapshot block.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

Current rights of COW token holders, exercised via Snapshot at cow.eth:

Approval / rejection of CIPs covering protocol parameters, treasury actions, fee policies, solver bonding rules, partner agreements, and grants.

Authority to appoint or remove the Director of each entity in the legal structure (Foundation, CoW Core, CoW Hosting, CoW Business) and to appoint or remove the Supervisor of the Foundation.

Authority to amend, expand, or wind down the entire 4-entity legal structure or any part of it.

Direction over treasury actions, fee routing, and solver reward parameters via CIPs. Currently operative economic arrangements include token buybacks — CIPs 36 and 48 authorize COW token buybacks executed by CoW Business Limited through market transactions. This is an active programmatic mechanism by which protocol-controlled resources flow back to the COW token / market. Buyback methodology is based on weekly revenue-funded buybacks in the open market through TWAPs. Operation is operationalised by the Core Team which has a DAO mandate to buyback entirety of solver rewards emitted in the week, with a mandate to buy up to 120% solver rewards. Buyback performance can be reviewed on Dune.

(e) Control surface reliance

Following the Mooderator CIP-64, CoW DAO's control surface is structured as follows: CoW DAO (unincorporated, on-chain) sits at the top and remains the ultimate decision-maker. The CoW Foundation acts as CoW DAO's legal interface to the real world and is the sole member/guarantor of CoW Core Limited and CoW Hosting Limited, and the sole shareholder of CoW Business Limited. The Foundation's director is a natural person; the directors of the three subsidiary entities are the Foundation as a corporate director. CoW DAO retains the power to appoint or remove the directors of each entity and to amend each entity's mandate. The settlement contract, COW token supply, tokenomics framework, and governance remain unwrapped — they are not attributed to any of the legal entities and are governed exclusively by CoW DAO via Snapshot. Where parts of the protocol or infrastructure become sufficiently decentralized, the relevant entity may propose to the Foundation that the corresponding mandate be moved back to CoW DAO; the Foundation in turn proposes such changes to CoW DAO via governance mechanism.

(f) Dissolution authority

The legal structure can be wound down in whole or in part by CoW DAO via the governance mechanism (Snapshot vote at cow.eth):