(a) Problem the project solves

AI agents already transact autonomously but counterparties cannot prove who is accountable behind them, and enterprises cannot adopt agentic workflows without that assurance.

Concordium solves this at the infrastructure level for the agentic economy powered by a purpose-built, compliance-ready blockchain with identity and trust built into the protocol where verified humans and AI agents operate on the same identity layer.

Designed by world-renowned cryptographers and trusted by enterprises, agent networks, and developers worldwide.

(b) Operational priorities

The Concordium Foundation funds development and operations primarily from CCD sales, supplemented by license fees and external funding by way of loans. 10% of all newly minted CCD also flows to Concordium Foundation together with staking income earned on treasury holdings. The Foundation directs resources to core protocol development and maintenance, security and compliance functionality, open-source tooling and developer infrastructure, academic and scientific collaborations including Aarhus University and ETH Zurich, strategic exchange listings, and ecosystem incentives such as grants and partnerships.

(c) High-level project overview

Concordium runs ConcordiumBFT, a Proof-of-Stake consensus based on Jolteon, a state-of-the-art variant of the HotStuff consensus protocol, with fast, fork-free finality in 2 to 4 seconds. It tolerates up to a third of nodes being faulty or malicious, and anyone can run a validator node. For AI agents, that means settlement is final and predictable rather than probabilistic.

Concordium's defining feature is its protocol-level identity layer. Every account is created through an approved third-party Identity Provider, so every participant, human or AI agent, traces back to a verified real-world identity. Zero-knowledge proofs allow users and agents to prove attributes such as age, residency, or authorisation without personal data ever being written on-chain. Identity disclosure is possible only through a multi-party legal process involving competent authorities, Privacy Guardians, and Identity Providers. This is what allows privacy and accountability to coexist on the same network

The network handles around 2,000 transactions per second with finality in seconds, and fees are pegged near EUR 0.01 so costs stay stable even in volatile markets. That predictability is what makes high-volume agent and machine-to-machine activity practical. Sponsored Transactions can also cover fees so users and agents do not need to hold CCD directly.

Smart contracts are written in Rust and compiled to WebAssembly (WASM), running on a deterministic, parallel execution layer. Off-chain applications can integrate through Concordium's SDKs and APIs in any language. Builders also get protocol-native primitives like identity and Protocol-Level Tokens without writing their own contracts.

(d) Primary token functions

CCD underpins Concordium’s AI infrastructure and is the native token of the Concordium network. It pays transaction fees for transfers, Agent Registry operations, smart contract calls, and protocol-level token transactions. Transaction fees are low and predictable, referenced in EUR (~€0.01) so costs stay stable even when crypto markets move. It is also staked by validators and delegators to secure the network, used in governance, and serves as a medium of exchange for payments and agent-to agent settlement. Sponsored Transactions let agents operate without holding CCD directly.

(e) Control surface reliance

Three bodies share governance of Concordium. These are the Concordium Foundation, the Governance Committee, and CCD holders. At launch the Foundation was the sole governing entity, and through CCD issuance and distribution governance is shifting toward CCD holders by way of the Governance Committee.

The Foundation Board remains responsible for ensuring the blockchain develops in accordance with the Foundation deed and retains final authority within the governance framework, while the Governance Committee advises on areas such as protocol updates, tokenomics, and decentralization. CCD holders currently elect Governance Committee members through voting in Governance Elections, and the Committee is building a framework to let holders vote on a wider set of decisions. The 2026 GC election concluded in July 2026, adding three new community-elected members.