Definition: The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders. Weighting

Historically, all protocol revenue has gone to the token; we have no plans to change this. Taking revenue from the Bifrost protocol would require an onchain governance referendum. The only circumstances we could foresee in which Labs asks forrevenue is to fund growth / development costs. For example, we clearly disclose a proposal fordevelopment and operational expenses requested from Bifrost Treasury - a keyless, system controlled address in Open Governance, and execute them through on-chain voting. Specific commitments: We do not plan to return cash flow to equity through dividends or share repurchases. Score Received: 3/3