(a) Problem the project solves

BAT is presented as a blockchain-based digital advertising and attention token intended to reduce fraud and misaligned incentives in digital advertising by connecting advertisers, publishers, and users in a more direct marketplace. BAT OverviewWhite PaperBAT FAQ

(b) Operational priorities

Public materials show ongoing operational emphasis on running Brave Rewards and Brave Ads, supporting creators and publishers, expanding BAT utility across premium services and partner commerce, and continuing Brave-operated browser and rewards services across supported regions and account types. Most recent operational priorities are set out in BAT Roadmap 3.0 (November 2024): (i) disintermediating BAT flows through the platform, (ii) expanding self-custody options for payments and contributions, (iii) growing BAT utility across Web3 and multi-chain, and (iv) launching Brave Rewards 3.0 with on-chain payouts, quests, surveys, multipliers, and a Rewards Offer Wall, introduced in 2025. BAT OverviewUser TermsBraveRewards FAQTransparency FeedBAT Roadmap 3.0Rewards 3.0 Partner Program

(c) High-level project overview

At a high level, Brave Browser users can opt into Brave Rewards, earn BAT for viewing or interacting with privately matched ads, and use BAT for contributions, creator support, and other ecosystem uses, while advertisers use the platform to place ads and publishers or creators can receive BAT through Brave-operated services Brave browser passed 115 million monthly active users and 49 million daily active users as of May, 2026. With with a DAU-to-MAU ratio that hovers around 42%. BAT OverviewBrave AboutUser TermsPublisher TermsAdvertiser TermsVerified Creator Help

(d) Primary token functions

Public sources describe BAT as a utility token used as a unit of account for advertising and attention-based services, for user rewards, for contributions to creators and publishers, and for ecosystem uses such as Brave Premium, DEX swaps via Brave Wallet, NFT marketplace use, and.brave domain purchases; the cited materials do not describe BAT as conveyinggovernance, equity, revenue-share, or similar holder rights. BAT FAQWhat is BAT and SPL-BATBAT Overview

(e) Control surface reliance

The cited public record shows a service surface centered on Brave-operated browser, rewards, and advertising products, with access and functionality varying by region, operating system, account connection, and partner availability; no public onchain DAO or tokenholder governance control surface was identified in the cited sources. The BAT ERC-20 contract is immutable with no owner, no admin role, no mint function, no pause or freeze, and no upgrade proxy. For off-chain control, Brave Rewards backend, custodial integrations with Uphold, Gemini, bitFlyer, and ZebPay, and the Solana payout infrastructure that distributes already-bridged SPL-BAT tousers is operated centrally by Brave. User TermsBrave Rewards FAQBrave About