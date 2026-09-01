(a) Problem the project solves

Arkham is a crypto intelligence and trading platform that solves the problem of blockchain opacity. The platform systematically deanonymizes onchain activity by linking blockchain addresses to the real world entities and individuals behind them, and it pairs that intelligence with trade execution in a single product.

(Source: The Platform, Arkham Whitepaper, The Arkham Codex)

(b) Operational priorities

Arkham supports ongoing development and operations through the commercial products of its operating companies. These consist of the Arkham intelligence platform built around the Ultra AI engine, the Arkham Intel Exchange marketplace, which charges maker fees of 2.5% and taker fees of 5% at launch, and the Arkham Exchange trading business, which generates trading fee, referral commission, and ambassador program activity. In February 2026, Chief Executive Officer Miguel Morel stated that Arkham Exchange is transitioning from a centralized exchange model to a fully decentralized exchange. The Foundation Treasury allocation of 17.2% of total supply funds ecosystem development over a 7 year unlock period, and ARKM governance directs the use of those funds through Arkham Improvement Proposals.

(Source: The Platform, Governance, Fees, Commissions, CoinMarketCap Academy, Decentralized Trading Announcement)

(c) High-level project overview

Arkham operates three product surfaces. The Arkham intelligence platform provides entity pages, token pages, alerts, dashboards, exchange flow analytics, and a block explorer powered by the proprietary Ultra AI engine, which labels blockchain addresses and clusters them into real world entities. The Arkham Intel Exchange is an onchain marketplace where users buy and sell blockchain intelligence through bounties and auctions denominated in ARKM. The Arkham Exchange is a trading venue that launched perpetual futures for non-U.S. users in November 2024, extended spot trading to users in 17 U.S. states on March 1, 2025, and announced a transition to a fully decentralized architecture in February 2026. Arkham also operates Arkham Swap, a noncustodial swap interface.

(Source: The Platform, Arkham Whitepaper, Intel Exchange Announcement, The Block, crypto.news, CoinMarketCap Academy)

(d) Primary token functions

ARKM performs three functions. It serves as an adoption incentive through rewards and fee discounts across Arkham products, it serves as the currency of the Arkham Intel Exchange and the intel-to-earn economy, where it is staked in bounties and auctions, and it serves as Arkham's governance token, through which holders submit and vote on Arkham Improvement Proposals covering marketplace smart contracts, fees, and Foundation Treasury use.

(Source: Tokenomics, Governance, Arkham Whitepaper)

(e) Control surface reliance

ARKM holders submit and approve Arkham Improvement Proposals affecting marketplace smart contracts, marketplace fees, and Foundation Treasury use. Any address holding or delegated at least 0.1% of total ARKM supply can submit a proposal, voting runs for 7 days, and a proposal passes with a majority of votes in favor and at least 7% of tokens voting. Intelligence submitted through bounties and auctions is reviewed by the Arkham Foundation, and the Foundation's response is validated onchain through a Chainlink Decentralized Oracle Network. The announced transition of Arkham Exchange from a centralized to a decentralized model shifts additional control surfaces onchain over time, and Arkham has not published a timeline for that transition.

(Source: Governance, Arkham Whitepaper, CoinMarketCap Academy)

Arkham publicly identifies one named executive. Miguel Morel is Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arkham. Arkham does not publish a full leadership roster for its operating companies, its foundation, or its governance system.

(Source: Founder & CEO Announcement, Careers)