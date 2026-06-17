Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

There is no DAO or non-economic governance rights. The protocol’s economics are controlled by veAERO holders via a direct claim on protocol revenue and the ability to direct AERO emissions.

(a) IP ownership & control

Dromos with license to Foundation

(b) Contract/admin powers

Per the prior filing: "There is no extraordinary mint authority" and "all emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutably, with ultimate determination by the Aero Fed."

(c) Locked-token rights

Per the prior filing: veAERO holders can vote to direct AERO emissions, receive 100% of revenues from pools they vote for, and receive weekly rebases that offset dilution. Unlocked AERO receives no fees and has no unique rights other than that it can be locked as veAERO. Once emissions drop below 9M per epoch (approximately Epoch 67), veAERO voters take control of monetary policy through the Aero Fed system, voting each epoch to (i) increase emissions by 0.01% of total supply, (ii) decrease emissions by 0.01% of total supply, or (iii) maintain emissions, decided by simple majority, with a max rate of 1% of total supply/week and a min rate of 0.01%/week.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

There is no DAO or non-economic governance rights. The protocol’s economics are controlled by veAERO holders via a direct claim on protocol revenue and the ability to direct AERO emissions. Per the prior filing: veAERO holders direct AERO emissions on a per-pool basis and receive 100% of trading fees and external incentives from the pools they vote for (no global revenue distribution). Unlocked AERO has no governance rights and no fee accrual. There are no buybacks distributed to tokenholders by governance vote currently.

(e) Control surface reliance

With the evolution to v3, tokenholders will be able to direct AERO emissions in realtime, but otherwise there are no planned governance changes.

(f) Dissolution authority

There is no DAO to dissolve; governance is exercised directly by veAERO holders on-chain, and the protocol contracts are immutable and continue operating independent of any entity.