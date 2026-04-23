Tips For Applying

Finding Our Openings

All open roles are posted on our careers page and shared across our social channels. Also, make sure you follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay in the loop for future opportunities.

Think Beyond the Resume

Each role includes application questions designed to cut through the noise. We want to see how you think, what you know, and why you’re interested in Blockworks.

These questions matter—a lot. We read every response and use them to identify candidates who bring expertise and genuine interest to the table.

How To Stand Out

  • Depth over breadth – Show us your expertise, not generic answers
  • Original thinking – We value your unique perspective
  • Clear evidence – Connect your experience directly to what we need
  • Company knowledge – Demonstrate you’ve done your homework
  • Authentic enthusiasm – If you’re excited about what we’re building, let it show

We’re looking for candidates who put in the effort from day one.

Getting To Know You, Not Your AI Agent

We know AI can be a powerful (and super helpful) tool, but we’re way more interested in the real you and your authentic voice. At Blockworks, our team’s strength comes from diverse perspectives and unique experiences.

So, while AI can assist you, we sincerely encourage you to let your authentic voice shine through during our hiring process, starting with this application. Help us discover the incredible individual behind the resume.

AI is a powerful tool, and we’re here for it, but as a candidate make sure you use it wisely. Responses that rely too heavily on AI won’t be moved forward in the process.

Stay Alert

NOTE: Please be on the lookout for fraudulent job offers/ listings using the Blockworks name to gain your trust. Blockworks will never conduct an interview through Microsoft Teams or via Text Message, and Blockworks will never ask for your bank account information during the interview process.

Please be alert and report anything suspicious to [email protected]

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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Latest Research

Western Union: Mispriced Distribution in a Stablecoin World

Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments.Western Union is one of the most mispriced setups in payments. The market is pricing the business for terminal decline, but beneath the headline revenue shrink, Digital and Consumer Services are growing double digits and now represent 40% of the mix. The stablecoin pivot is what makes the risk/reward asymmetric: USDPT flips WU's settlement infrastructure from a cost center into a yield-generating layer, while the company already controls the physical entry and exit points that most crypto-native players lack. At roughly 5x earnings with a 10%+ dividend yield, the downside is cushioned, and our base case points to meaningful upside as WU transitions from decline back toward growth.

by Sam Schubert

/

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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