Treasury Management in the Age of Digital Assets
Companies like Microstrategy and Square have been led the charge for bitcoin, but many corporates are now considering putting stablecoins on their balance sheets. This episode will explore the concept of treasury management and how executives can leverage stablecoins to earn yield and reduce payment-related costs.
Ria Bhutoria
Director of Research, Fidelity Digital Assets
Rayne Steinberg
Chief Executive Officer, Arca
Jeremy Allaire
Chief Executive Officer, Circle