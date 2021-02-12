Treasury Management in the Age of Digital Assets

Companies like Microstrategy and Square have been led the charge for bitcoin, but many corporates are now considering putting stablecoins on their balance sheets. This episode will explore the concept of treasury management and how executives can leverage stablecoins to earn yield and reduce payment-related costs.

Sponsored by Circle
speaker

 

Ria Bhutoria

Director of Research, Fidelity Digital Assets

speaker

 

Rayne Steinberg

Chief Executive Officer, Arca

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Jeremy Allaire

Chief Executive Officer, Circle

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