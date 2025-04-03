The Trump Era: The First 100 Days and What Comes Next in Crypto

In this upcoming webinar, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, General Councel and CCO Katherine Dowling, and Head of Research Ryan Rasmussen will dive into the first 100 days of Trump-era policies and their impact on the crypto market. From the formation of the President‘s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to the executive order establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the discussion will focus on how these bold actions could evolve over the next 1,000 days and offer insights on how investors can prepare.

Sponsored by
Bitwise
speaker

 

Matt Hougan

CIO

speaker

 

Katherine Dowling

General Counsel and CCO

speaker

 

Ryan Rasmussen

Head of Research

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