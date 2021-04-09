The Tipping Point: The Future of Financial Services and Bitcoin

Financial services incumbents from Goldman to PayPal are moving into digital assets in a big way. As legacy players vie for their place in the new digital world, they are beginning to look past custody at what comes next. This webinar will dive deep into the widening intersection between banking and crypto start-ups and examine how they will work together in building the future of finance.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Talia Klein

Director of Digital Custody Product Management, BNY Mellon

speaker

 

Raj Dhamodharan

EVP Digital Asset Products & Digital Partnerships, Mastercard

speaker

 

Michael Shaulov

CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact