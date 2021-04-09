The Tipping Point: The Future of Financial Services and Bitcoin
Financial services incumbents from Goldman to PayPal are moving into digital assets in a big way. As legacy players vie for their place in the new digital world, they are beginning to look past custody at what comes next. This webinar will dive deep into the widening intersection between banking and crypto start-ups and examine how they will work together in building the future of finance.
Talia Klein
Director of Digital Custody Product Management, BNY Mellon
Raj Dhamodharan
EVP Digital Asset Products & Digital Partnerships, Mastercard
Michael Shaulov
CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks