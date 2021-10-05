The Role of Institutions in Decentralized Finance
DeFi is on a collision course with institutional finance. There are still many open questions though. Institutions have specific operational requirements, and Defi is figuring out how to accomodate them without compromising the promise of trustless participation. This episode will explore the relationship between institutions and decentralized finance, and future outlooks on the space.
Meltem Demirors
Chief Strategy Officer, CoinShares
Michael Shaulov
CEO, Fireblocks
Matthew Sigel
Head of Digital Assets Research, VanEck
Ajit Tripathi
Head of Institutional Business, Aave