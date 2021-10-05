The Role of Institutions in Decentralized Finance

DeFi is on a collision course with institutional finance.  There are still many open questions though. Institutions have specific operational requirements, and Defi is figuring out how to accomodate them without compromising the promise of trustless participation. This episode will explore the relationship between institutions and decentralized finance, and future outlooks on the space.

Sponsored by Aave
speaker

 

Meltem Demirors

Chief Strategy Officer, CoinShares

speaker

 

Michael Shaulov

CEO, Fireblocks

speaker

 

Matthew Sigel

Head of Digital Assets Research, VanEck

speaker

 

Ajit Tripathi

Head of Institutional Business, Aave

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