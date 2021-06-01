The Role of Bitcoin in a Diversified Portfolio

As Bitcoin is increasingly accepted as a hedge against currency debasement and financial repression, there is more demand than ever from investors to understand the role it should play in their portfolio.  In this session we will dive deep into the macro case for Bitcoin and present a framework integrating Bitcoin into investors’ portfolios in a risk adjusted way.

Sponsored by Bitstamp
speaker

 

James Butterfill

Investment Strategist, CoinShares

speaker

 

Ross Gerber

President & CEO, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

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