The Role of Bitcoin in a Diversified Portfolio
As Bitcoin is increasingly accepted as a hedge against currency debasement and financial repression, there is more demand than ever from investors to understand the role it should play in their portfolio. In this session we will dive deep into the macro case for Bitcoin and present a framework integrating Bitcoin into investors’ portfolios in a risk adjusted way.
James Butterfill
Investment Strategist, CoinShares
Ross Gerber
President & CEO, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management