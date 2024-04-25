The Rising Tide of Digital Asset Adoption in Asia

Each bull market cycle contains a sizable amount of hype, speculatory trends, and vaporware. Amidst all of the noise, many operators and investors remain dedicated to shipping value-additive digital asset products that serve fundamental retail and B2B use cases. While projects and protocols in jurisdictions like the US and Europe enjoy a lot of the limelight, the digital asset market in Asia has a tremendous trajectory of growth and momentum. Join this webinar to learn from some of the top builders, investors, and market makers in crypto about what’s fueling the growth and trajectory of digital asset adoption in Asia.

Sponsored by
RD Technologies
speaker

 

Rita Liu

CEO | RD Technologies

speaker

 

Paul Kremsky

Global Head of Business Development | Cumberland

speaker

 

Lily Liu

President, Solana Foundation

speaker

 

Jupiter Zheng

Partner, Liquid Funds & Research | HashKey Capital

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