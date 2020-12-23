The RIA’s Guide to Digital Assets

The growth of Bitcoin and other digital assets has become too big for financial advisors to ignore.  As institutions like Paul Tudor Jones and HNWIs clamor for exposure, it has become riskier to ignore them than embrace them.  This webinar will explore Bitcoin’s status as an uncorrelated asset, best practices for educating clients, and the place for Bitcoin and other crypto assets in an investor’s portfolio.

Sponsored by BitGo
speaker

 

Sunayna Tuteja

Head of Digital Assets & DLT, TD Ameritrade

speaker

 

Ric Edelman

Founder, RIA Digital Assets Council

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