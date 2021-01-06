The Place for Bitcoin in a Value Investor’s Portfolio

Value investing in Bitcoin is one of the most interesting, and under discussed topics in all of crypto.

Join Brian Estes of Off the Chain Capital and Perianne Boring of the Chamber of Digital Commerce as they discuss the evolution of bitcoin, its value in the current macro financial landscape, opportunities for value investing, and the current regulatory landscape.

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Perianne Boring

Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce

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Brian Estes

Managing Partner & CIO, Off the Chain Capital

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