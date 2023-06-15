The Next Frontier of On-Chain Trading: Managing Risk with Derivatives

As the crypto market continues to evolve and mature, the demand for sophisticated risk management tools has grown exponentially. Traditional financial markets have long relied on derivatives to hedge against volatility and create opportunities for enhanced risk-adjusted returns. Now, blockchain technology offers a new paradigm for managing risk through on-chain derivatives. This webinar will explore the intricacies of on-chain trading and explain how derivatives can be utilized to effectively manage risk in the decentralized ecosystem

Sponsored by
DeVol Network
speaker

 

Juan David Mendieta

Co-Founder, Keyrock

speaker

 

Simon Nursey

Head of Derivatives, QCP Capital

speaker

 

Lev Gelfer

CEO & Co-Founder, DeVol Network

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact