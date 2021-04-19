The New “Smart Money”: A Guide to Crypto Native Funds

2021 is the year of institutional adoption. As institutional capital continues to pour in, “on ramps” that enable that flow are becoming the most important businesses in digital assets. Our three part webinar series will all point back at the megatrend of “on-ramps,” with each episode focusing on a different pool of institutional capital.

In the first webinar of this series, we will focus on the birth of liquid tokens and how it has given rise to a new fund structure for crypto native firms that resembles a cross between a hedge fund and a VC. This episode will dive into the investment framework of leading crypto native funds, how they are structured, and how their unique infrastructure gives them an edge over more traditional firms.

Sponsored by Anchorage
speaker

 

Lauren Stephanian

Principal, Pantera Capital

speaker

 

Santiago Roel Santos

Partner, ParaFi Capital

speaker

 

Diogo Mónica

Co-Founder & President, Anchorage

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