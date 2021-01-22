The Investment Case for Decentralized Finance

In this webinar, Blockworks invites a marquee list of investors to discuss the innovative and inefficient market that is decentralized finance.  Our panelists break down investment strategies from simple yield generation to more complex arbitrage opportunities, differences in eastern and western investment approaches, and the impact this technology will have on market structure.

Sponsored by Avalanche
speaker

 

Avichal Garg

Managing Partner, Electric Capital

speaker

 

Brad Koeppen

Head of Trading & Business Development, CMT Digital

speaker

 

John Wu

President, Ava Labs

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryContact