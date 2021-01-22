The Investment Case for Decentralized Finance
In this webinar, Blockworks invites a marquee list of investors to discuss the innovative and inefficient market that is decentralized finance. Our panelists break down investment strategies from simple yield generation to more complex arbitrage opportunities, differences in eastern and western investment approaches, and the impact this technology will have on market structure.
Avichal Garg
Managing Partner, Electric Capital
Brad Koeppen
Head of Trading & Business Development, CMT Digital
John Wu
President, Ava Labs