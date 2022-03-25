Tokenization is the process of transforming the ownership and rights of a particular asset into token form. This solution has far reaching applications including the tokenization and fractional ownership of real-world assets. This webinar will explore the value of tokenization and what the future of the ecosystem will look like.
The Future of Tokenization
Sponsored by Fireblocks
Hany Rashwan
CEO, Amun & 21Shares
Lucas Vogelsang
CEO & Co-Founder, Centrifuge
Michael Shaulov
CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks