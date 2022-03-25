The Future of Tokenization

Tokenization is the process of transforming the ownership and rights of a particular asset into token form. This solution has far reaching applications including the tokenization and fractional ownership of real-world assets. This webinar will explore the value of tokenization and what the future of the ecosystem will look like.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Hany Rashwan

CEO, Amun & 21Shares

speaker

 

Lucas Vogelsang

CEO & Co-Founder, Centrifuge

speaker

 

Michael Shaulov

CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact