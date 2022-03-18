The Future of NFT Communities and Web3

The growth of Web3 and NFTs has highlighted the value of an engaged community — from large brands to individual creators, the quality of the community is often the best indicator of success. This webinar will unpack the importance of organic community growth, opportunities that can be derived from a strong community, and best practices for community building for new creators.

Sponsored by Permissionless
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Jenkins The Valet

Jenkins was one of the first creators to explore the full potential of utilizing the IP granted by the ownership of an NFT.

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