The “DeFi Mullet:” The Future of DeFi and Fintech
As DeFi gains traction and users, Fintech is starting to sit up and take notice. Platforms like Revolut and MasterCard are increasingly investing in the space, and the question that’s being asked is “How will DeFi and Fintech shape the future of finance?”
In this panel we will hear about opportunities for collaboration between the two industries, risks and challenges, and how that will impact market participants.
Stani Kulechov
Founder & CEO, Aave
Stephen Richardson
Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks