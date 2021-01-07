The Decentralized Enterprise and the Future of Work
Blockchain is a revolutionary leap forward in technology that will eventually disrupt every industry from supply chain to financial services. In a conversation with business and government leaders, we will discuss the regulatory landscape of digital assets, how blockchain is already changing financial services, and the impact this technology will have on companies in the future.
Commissioner Hester M. Peirce
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Caitlin Long
Founder & CEO, Avanti Financial Group
Perianne Boring
Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce
Julian Sevillano
Senior Advisor, Promontory Financial Group, an IBM Company
Anthony Pompliano
Founder, Pomp Investments