The Decentralized Enterprise and the Future of Work

Blockchain is a revolutionary leap forward in technology that will eventually disrupt every industry from supply chain to financial services.  In a conversation with business and government leaders, we will discuss the regulatory landscape of digital assets, how blockchain is already changing financial services, and the impact this technology will have on companies in the future.

Sponsored by IBM
speaker

 

Commissioner Hester M. Peirce

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

speaker

 

Caitlin Long

Founder & CEO, Avanti Financial Group

speaker

 

Perianne Boring

Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce

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Julian Sevillano

Senior Advisor, Promontory Financial Group, an IBM Company

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Anthony Pompliano

Founder, Pomp Investments

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