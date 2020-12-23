Taking It Mainstream: How to Make Crypto Finance and Stablecoins Ubiquitous

In 2020, there has been massive acceleration in Stablecoins, DeFI, and next-generation blockchains.

Stablecoins in particular have exploded, their market cap soaring from $6B at the start of 2020 to over $20B today.  

On this webinar, Anthony Pompliano and Jeremy Allaire will dive deep on these new financial building blocks and what the path of adoption looks like in 2021 and beyond.

Sponsored by Circle
speaker

 

Anthony Pompliano

Co-Founder & Partner, Morgan Creek Digital

speaker

 

Jeremy Allaire

Co-Founder & CEO, Circle

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