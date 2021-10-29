Solving the Next Institutional Roadblock: Off Exchange Settlement
One issue asset managers face is the dichotomy between security and agility to execute their strategies. Moving crypto from secure cold storage into hot wallets on exchanges introduces security risks and transfer delays. This episode will discuss solutions to safely store and transfer digital assets without jeopardizing operational efficiency for traders.
Brian Melville
Advisor, Cumberland
Miha Vidmar
Chief Product Officer, Bitstamp
Stephen Richardson
Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks