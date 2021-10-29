Solving the Next Institutional Roadblock: Off Exchange Settlement

One issue asset managers face is the dichotomy between security and agility to execute their strategies. Moving crypto from secure cold storage into hot wallets on exchanges introduces security risks and transfer delays. This episode will discuss solutions to safely store and transfer digital assets without jeopardizing operational efficiency for traders.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Brian Melville

Advisor, Cumberland

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Miha Vidmar

Chief Product Officer, Bitstamp

speaker

 

Stephen Richardson

Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks

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