Simple Side Letter, Complex Challenge: Are side letters crushing your compliance?

If managers have any chance at focusing on maximizing returns, they need a system to accurately and proactively track and manage all of these obligations – especially to their most important partner, their LPs. 

Join Ted Seides, Host of the Capital Allocators podcast, for a discussion with Troy Pospisil, CEO and Founder at InCloudCounsel, to learn how:
  • Asset managers can strengthen relationships with LPs
  • Speed up core business operations like fundraising and deal-making
  • Reduce business and regulatory risk
Sponsored by InCloudCounsel
speaker

 

Ted Seides

CFA, Host of Capital Allocators Podcast

speaker

 

Troy Pospisil

CEO & Founder, InCloudCounsel

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