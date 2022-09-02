Shifting Tides: A Crypto Regulation Update

Growing crypto adoption from institutions and consumers are forcing regulators’ hands. In just the past quarter, we have seen new regulatory bills, crypto security classifications and crypto mixer sanctions. This webinar will provide an update on these topics and discuss their impact on the future of crypto.

Sponsored by Elliptic
speaker

 

Ron Hammond

Director of Government Relations, Blockchain Association

speaker

 

Eliora Katz

Director of Government Relations & Policy, FTX

speaker

 

Liat Shetret

Director of Global Policy & Regulation, Elliptic

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