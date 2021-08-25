Regulatory Deep Dive: DeFi, Stablecoins and Government Intervention

The biggest outstanding question for crypto in 2021 and beyond is how governments will choose to regulate Bitcoin. The infrastructure bill in August was just the beginning. In this webinar we will hear from experts on two areas of digital assets that regulators are particularly interested in: stablecoins and DeFi.

Sponsored by Bitstamp
speaker

 

Perianne Boring

Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce

speaker

 

Michael Lempres

Legal Strategist, AshfieldAdvisors, LLC

speaker

 

Thomas Hook

Chief Compliance Officer, Bitstamp

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