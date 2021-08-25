Regulatory Deep Dive: DeFi, Stablecoins and Government Intervention
The biggest outstanding question for crypto in 2021 and beyond is how governments will choose to regulate Bitcoin. The infrastructure bill in August was just the beginning. In this webinar we will hear from experts on two areas of digital assets that regulators are particularly interested in: stablecoins and DeFi.
Perianne Boring
Founder & President, Chamber of Digital Commerce
Michael Lempres
Legal Strategist, AshfieldAdvisors, LLC
Thomas Hook
Chief Compliance Officer, Bitstamp