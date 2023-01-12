Preparing for The Next Crypto Summer – Technology & Infrastructure Considerations

The dot.com bubble burst of 2001 resulted in many funds going out of business, and those that survived realized the importance of managing their bottom and top lines, as well as improving workflows, tools, data, and systems. Today, investors are more demanding than ever, and increased regulation is on the horizon. In this webinar, we will discuss how investments in technology, systems, and processes across the organization can help funds better manage costs, provide teams with optimal tools and systems, and ultimately win and retain business as we prepare for the next growth cycle.

Sponsored by
Nuant
speaker

 

Stuart Petersen

Chief Revenue Officer, Nuant

speaker

 

Michael Hall

Chief Investment Officer, Nickel Digital Asset Management

speaker

 

Matt Hougan

Chief Investment Officer, Bitwise

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