Over the Hedge: Breaking through Barriers to Institutional Crypto Exposure
Institutional adoption of crypto assets increased throughout 2021, but mass adoption has yet to occur for a variety of reasons. This webinar will explore the obstacles that still exist and how the reduction of those barriers will spur the next wave of institutional participation.
Olivier Dang
Global COO, Wholesale Digital Office, Nomura
Stephen Richardson
Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks
Norman Wooding
Founder & CEO, Scrypt