Over the Hedge: Breaking through Barriers to Institutional Crypto Exposure

Institutional adoption of crypto assets increased throughout 2021, but mass adoption has yet to occur for a variety of reasons. This webinar will explore the obstacles that still exist and how the reduction of those barriers will spur the next wave of institutional participation.

Sponsored by Scrypt
speaker

 

Olivier Dang

Global COO, Wholesale Digital Office, Nomura

speaker

 

Stephen Richardson

Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks

speaker

 

Norman Wooding

Founder & CEO, Scrypt

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