Operational Complexities of Managing a Crypto Fund

One thing all funds have in common is the pursuit of alpha. However, challenges exist for both crypto native and traditional funds transacting in the crypto ecosystem. This episode will walk through the best practices to scale while successfully managing security, capital flow and organizational structure of a crypto fund.

Sponsored by fireblocks
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Michael Bucella

Partner, BlockTower Capital

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Maxime Boonen

Founder, B2C2

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Michael Shaulov

CEO, Fireblocks

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