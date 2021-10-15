Operational Complexities of Managing a Crypto Fund
One thing all funds have in common is the pursuit of alpha. However, challenges exist for both crypto native and traditional funds transacting in the crypto ecosystem. This episode will walk through the best practices to scale while successfully managing security, capital flow and organizational structure of a crypto fund.
Sponsored by fireblocks
Michael Bucella
Partner, BlockTower Capital
Maxime Boonen
Founder, B2C2
Michael Shaulov
CEO, Fireblocks