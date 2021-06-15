Next Steps for Institutional DeFi
The next generation of financial products are getting built on the decentralized internet and institutions are figuring out how to get involved. This episode will give an overview of how institutions are thinking about DeFi, what the roadblocks and challenges are, and what the future holds for this exciting new space.
Michael Shaulov
CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks
Mike Novogratz
CEO & Founder, Galaxy Digital
Stani Kulechov
CEO & Founder, Aave
Rebecca Rettig
General Counsel, Aave (Moderator)