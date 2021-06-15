Next Steps for Institutional DeFi

The next generation of financial products are getting built on the decentralized internet and institutions are figuring out how to get involved.  This episode will give an overview of how institutions are thinking about DeFi, what the roadblocks and challenges are, and what the future holds for this exciting new space.

Sponsored by AAVE
speaker

 

Michael Shaulov

CEO & Co-Founder, Fireblocks

speaker

 

Mike Novogratz

CEO & Founder, Galaxy Digital

speaker

 

Stani Kulechov

CEO & Founder, Aave

speaker

 

Rebecca Rettig

General Counsel, Aave (Moderator)

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