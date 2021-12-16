Mind the Gap: How Institutions Can Protect Against Slippage and Losses

Slippage is important to understand to preserve the value of your assets when trading crypto currencies and, is particularly relevant for institutions trading large sums. In this webinar we will hear from industry leaders discussing best practices for mitigating and protecting against slippage and losses.

Sponsored by Secure Digital Markets
speaker

 

Franklin Bi

Director of Portfolio Development, Pantera Capital

speaker

 

Ben Floyd

Head of OTC Sales & Trading, Coinbase

speaker

 

Jonathan Cheesman

Head of Institutional Sales, FTX

speaker

 

Zachary Friedman

Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Secure Digital Markets

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