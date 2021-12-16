Mind the Gap: How Institutions Can Protect Against Slippage and Losses
Slippage is important to understand to preserve the value of your assets when trading crypto currencies and, is particularly relevant for institutions trading large sums. In this webinar we will hear from industry leaders discussing best practices for mitigating and protecting against slippage and losses.
Franklin Bi
Director of Portfolio Development, Pantera Capital
Ben Floyd
Head of OTC Sales & Trading, Coinbase
Jonathan Cheesman
Head of Institutional Sales, FTX
Zachary Friedman
Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, Secure Digital Markets