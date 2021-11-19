Liquidity Fragmentation and Capital Efficiency in Crypto Markets

In crypto markets, liquidity is fragmented across a large number of exchanges, which presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities. This webinar will explore how traders can access the best sources of liquidity across various trading venues while maintaining capital efficiency.

Sponsored by Fireblocks
speaker

 

Anand Gomes

Co-Founder, Paradigm

speaker

 

Joshua Lim

Head of Derivatives, Genesis

speaker

 

Stephen Richardson

Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks

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