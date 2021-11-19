Liquidity Fragmentation and Capital Efficiency in Crypto Markets
In crypto markets, liquidity is fragmented across a large number of exchanges, which presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities. This webinar will explore how traders can access the best sources of liquidity across various trading venues while maintaining capital efficiency.
Anand Gomes
Co-Founder, Paradigm
Joshua Lim
Head of Derivatives, Genesis
Stephen Richardson
Vice President, Product Strategy & Business Solutions, Fireblocks