Institutional Crypto: USDC, Multi-Chain NFTs, and the Future of Commerce

The rise of NFTs have highlighted their ability to ensure the originality, provenance, and security of unique, scarce items – both physical and digital. Yet many traditional investors, collectors and fans find it difficult to buy NFTs. This webinar will discuss stablecoin based payment solutions for NFT marketplaces that attract a broader customer base and make it easier for collectors and investors to focus on the content.

Sponsored by Circle
speaker

 

Zach Bruch

Co-Founder & CEO, RECUR

speaker

 

Joao Reginatto

VP of Product, Circle

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