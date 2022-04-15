Instant settlement has the potential to transform traditional payment infrastructure by allowing you to send and receive digital payments within seconds 24/7/365. This webinar will discuss the various benefits of a global instant settlement network such as cheaper transaction costs, better cash flows and improved capital efficiency for your business.
Infrastructure for the New Global Economy: Instant Settlement
Sponsored by BCB Group
Alan Lane
CEO, Silvergate Bank
Alex Ryvkin
Chief Product Officer, Copper
Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie
Founder & CEO, BCB Group