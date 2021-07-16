Incorporating as a DAO: Worth the Trouble?

As DeFi begins to integrate with institutional finance, are DAOs a useful tool? In this webinar we’ll look at Wyoming’s new DAO structure, and how it differs from existing corporate structures like LLCs, S-Corps, and C-Corps. What advantages do DAOs give founders, and how can they help with the smooth integration of DeFi and institutional finance?

This webinar is an editorial webinar led by our reporter Sam Reynolds. Listeners can submit questions for Preston during the webinar.