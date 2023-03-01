Helping Solve the Emerging Markets Liquidity Gap with USDC

Emerging markets depend on US dollars, but supplying adequate liquidity has historically been challenging. Additionally, it can be difficult to get USD-denominated capital to entrepreneurs in emerging markets who don’t have access to the US banking system. Stablecoins like USDC provide innovative financing solutions for small to mid-sized businesses in fast-growing emerging markets while providing institutions with attractive opportunities to fund capital shortages. This webinar will feature speakers from Circle, Clave, Credix, and Cumberland to discuss the use cases for USDC in emerging capital markets.

Sponsored by
Circle
speaker

 

Nate George

Venture Capital Co-Lead, Cumberland

speaker

 

Thomas Bohner

CEO, Credix

speaker

 

Stephen Leahy

Director of Capital Markets, Circle

speaker

 

Pablo Pizzimbono

Co-Founder & CEO, Clave

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